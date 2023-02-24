The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is spending the same amount it did last year on the "United We Stand" Fourth of July celebration. 

Kyle Thompson and Jenna Friday from Searcy Beats and Eats came before the commissioners in a special meeting Tuesday morning at City Hall to ask for $55,000 for the celebration, which is in its third year. The funds officially were awarded to the Creative Group of Arkansas.

