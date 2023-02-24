The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is spending the same amount it did last year on the "United We Stand" Fourth of July celebration.
Kyle Thompson and Jenna Friday from Searcy Beats and Eats came before the commissioners in a special meeting Tuesday morning at City Hall to ask for $55,000 for the celebration, which is in its third year. The funds officially were awarded to the Creative Group of Arkansas.
Thompson mentioned that even though it might seem like it's a little early to be seeking funding, “attractions and artists would like to have a little money” to secure their involvement in United We Stand, which is held at the Searcy Event Center.
Thompson said Mayor Mat Faulkner has echoed the desire for the event to improve to where it can be kept to a minimal expense. He said last year about 11 sponsors came forward for "United We Stand" and Searcy Beats and Eats is looking for more this year.
Last year, the sponsors provided about $20,000 in support. The cost of putting on the event, according to Thompson, was about $75,000 to $76,000.
He said it is estimated that 16,000 to 17,000 attended last year's celebration, but it’s difficult to get a good number at the free event. (Faulkner said last July that 15,000 to 17,000 was estimated.) “The complex is huge out there,” Thompson said of the event center.
Faulkner said last summer that based on a survey of 280 attendees that there were at least 57 ZIP codes and 12 states represented at last year's celebration, "so we definitely are bringing people in from outside of town." (Faulkner was a co-coordinator of Searcy Beats and Eats at the time before being elected mayor.)
Although Faulkner also said last July that a "technical glitch" resulted in some of the finale fireworks being set off in the middle of the show, the fireworks were really good, Thompson said, but the group promised it would be even better this year.
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked about if there was a plan for if it rains the night of the celebration.
“It’s one of those natures of outdoor planning," Friday said. "I think we always go into it knowing it’s a factor.
"Postponing it to a different date or moving the date is always an option as long as all your vendors and everything can accommodate that at that time of the year. Sometimes it’s difficult but it’s not out of the question.”
Canceling the event totally would not be considered unless absolutely necessary, she said, although she did note that some bands and vendors will put in their contracts that “it’s a rain or shine event.” However, she said most vendors will work with the event in case of rain.
“We are good praying people for the weather every year,” she said with a laugh, “especially Marka [Bennett] back here." (Bennett is a Beats and Eats co-coordinator.)
In addition to fireworks, last year's celebration included a mechanical bull, a zipline, bungee jumping, a laser tag maze, an inflatable obstacle course, inflatable jousting, a climbing wall, an exotic petting zoo, an Air Force flyover, huge kite flying, community yard games, chess, merchant vendors, a patriotic salute from the Faith and Freedom Riders Equestrian Team and performances from the 60-member White County Community Band. The headline was The SteelDrivers. There also were almost twice as many food trucks as at the inaugural event, Faulkner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.