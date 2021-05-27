The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is going after businesses that have not been remitting or have never remitted their collections of the city's advertising and promotions tax revenue.
“There are half a dozen folks who either have not filed or we have reason to believe they filed incorrect information," City Attorney Buck Gibson said.
He said certified public accountant Tim Blansett, who works for the commission, "has a list of the proposed assessments to provide the commission and if they are approved, I will prepare liens for the commissioner in the official capacity to sign. That will give me a lien on the real personal property when they are filed in the records of White County, Ark., and then we can issue writs of execution to enforce those liens.”
Blansett said the businesses that will be getting notices are Dora's Express, the Mixing Bowl, El Paraiso Acapulco, Mi Ranchito Fish and Seafood and Hwy 55. Businesses that not gotten an A&P permit yet include El Nopal Tapatil and Noodle House, he said.
Gibson said placing liens against the businesses' property in order to collect what is owed is "not the perfect remedy.” He said his perfect remedy would be “compliance.”
The other remedy mentioned by Gibson would be to revoke a business' A&P permit. That would cause the business not to be in compliance with the city and not to be able to do business anymore, he said.
Citations could be issued if the businesses still tried to do business, Gibson said. “I don’t know what else to do Mr. Chairman [Chris Howell]." He mentioned one delinquent business owner who presented herself six months ago to the commission. "Since that date, neither I nor Mr. Blansett have heard a syllable on that taxpayer.”
Howell said he is more concerned about business owners who have been paying the A&P tax. "It is unfair for the majority of people that pay this for a few to say, ‘No, I’m not going to do it.’”
The A&P tax was passed by the Searcy City Council in March 2019. City officials decided to charge a 1 percent tax on prepared food and a 3 percent tax on temporary lodging. Businesses that provide those services have to have a A&P permit with the city and remit the revenue.
“Two years has been too long," Commissioner Tommy Centola said. "They have had more than enough opportunity to comply and to say that they don’t know this is out there.”
Commissioner Mike Chalenburg asked about the possibility of revoking the businesses' A&P permits, saying, “I think I understand the idea of revoking the A&P permit which revokes the business permit which would then cause citations which is effectively a fine and a court appearance?” To which, Gibson replied, "Yes."
Chalenburg continued, “Then the lien is on the property in case the citations don’t work or something?”
Gibson said, “No, there is a different remedy." Blansett said the lien would satisfy the tax revenue that the business owner had not paid. Gibson said the citation is to penalize the owner for “unlawful activity.”
“You can’t do business without the A&P permit," Gibson said. "If you do that, it is a penalty. It’s the same issue as in the context of code enforcement. There can be a daily fine. The other is to actually recover the amount you should have been paid. Understand there are two different things: a penalty for noncompliance [and] what we think you actually owe.”
Chalenburg wanted to know what eventually happens if the noncompliant person keeps operating the business.
Gibson said one or two things would happen, or both. “One is a citation and the second is I would actually go to court and seek an injunction, asking the court to shut them down," he said. "I would prefer not to do that. That is not what we want.”
Chalenburg agreed.
“I would prefer to do something to get their attention," Gibson said. "What I would suggest is that going to court and seeking an injunction and having the sheriff go chain their door is the absolute final thing we should do.”
Howell said it needs to be understood that the A&P tax is not an expense for the business. The businesses are nothing more than a collection agency for the city.
“We are not asking them to pay anything," Howell said. "We are asking them to pass it on, and I think that’s an important thing for people to remember.”
Before a motion was made to go after noncompliant owners with liens, Centola said “at this stage I don’t see how we could not move this forward.” Chalenburg second the motion and it was approved unanimously.
