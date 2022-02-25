The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is providing $25,000 in tax revenue to support this year’s New Year’s Eve ball drop in the downtown area.
The commission agreed to a request for the funding Tuesday from the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee, which organizes the event that was held last year in partnership with the city on the White County Courthouse square. The request was made by Jenna Friday, a member of the Beats and Eats Committee, in the chambers of Searcy City Hall.
Committee member Edgar Castorena told the commission, which also provided funding for the event last year, that the weather for the 2021 ball drop “was not the prettiest,” leading to the Urban Laser Tag attraction having to be canceled, but Friday said weather permitting this year, some of the outdoor activities associated with the event will take place.
In addition to the weather not being ideal for laser tag, it was not suitable either for the large screen football games that were planned to be shown outside.
Commissioner Tommy Centola, who presided over the meeting in the absence of Chairman Chris Howell, said the last day of the year is always hard to call when it comes to the weather because it could be in the 60s or 70s or in the teens.
Despite the severe weather threat, Castorena said the event had a laser show, a dance party, black light bingo and a hot cocoa bar, along with the ball drop. Lots of glow wands and necklaces were handed out. The Robbins Sanford Grand Hall was used for the bingo, a video selfie station and the cocoa bar. The crowd danced in the streets to the music of disc jockeys from Crown Entertainment.
“That New Year’s Eve ball drop is starting to become a thing that people [cities] are trying around,” he said. “They are getting that idea from Beats and Eats.” He said other cities’ leaders see what is being done in Searcy and think they could do it, too. “These events are influencing around,” he said.
Castorena said last year’s ball drop received statewide media coverage, being featured on KATV, Channel 7’s “Good Afternoon Arkansas,” “which is great promotion as well as [anchor] Ansley Watson [a Harding University graduate] being our emcee for the actual event.”
Castorena said last year’s budget for the event was $37,000, and the A&P Commission provided $24,000 of it. The remaining amount, he said, came from sponsorships.
The campaign for the event on social media was focused on a 40-mile radius and there were large event signs placed all over the city, as well as yard signs, banners and flyers.
Friday said the committee learned there were several families who came to the “family-friendly event” from outside Searcy, including as far away as Branson, Mo., and Mississippi. Castorena said they hope the event continues to grow.
In the request for funding application, the expected attendance listed for the ball drop was 5,000.
