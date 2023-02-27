More than $5,000 has been added to the cost of the Berryhill Park tennis and pickleball courts project.
The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission approved two change orders totaling $5,600 last week. Engineer Bear Davidson said the first one was absolutely necessary.
“There is a pine tree. I guess its root system was damaged when they were excavating for the tennis court so it’s leaning pretty badly right now," Davidson said. "It needs to come down.
Davidson said Delk Construction, the general contractor for the project, got a couple of prices from area tree service companies and the best was $1,500. “This change order would take our contract price from $2,674,048 to $2,675,548.”
The next change order essentially includes “stripping the existing powder coating off the existing awning and repainting it,” Davidson said.
“What that allows us to do is to have options on our paint selection for the new structure," he said. "If we don’t repaint that, it’s not the end of the world. It just means we need to match that kind of beige color powder coat with our trim on our new building and I don’t think that would be anybody’s first choice.
"I met with Mayor [Mat] Faulkner out there and looked at it with him. The architect, Barry Hoffman, sort of brought this to life. He called attention to it.”
Davidson said he agreed with Hoffman in that it would be nice if there could be “flexibility on our color selection on our new structure.” He said the change order would be $4,100, half of what Davidson thought it would be.
Delk asked Davidson to explain that the current paint on the awning is a “powder-coated system. So that’s like it is produced in the factory; it came looking like that. This would be paint so it doesn’t have quite the same lifespan as powder coat.”
He said that was not necessarily a bad thing since “if you look at the condition of that awning, it has been taped over so many times. The powder coat is still in good shape but it just looks king of grungy. I don’t know that it’s a bad thing that if every eight or 10 years that that awning needs a repaint. That’s up to you all.”
Davidson said he intended to take the $4,100 request to the Searcy City Council at its March meeting next meeting, but “I would like you all to consider if you are inclined to approve this, approving up to $4,100 if you are able to do that. What that would allow me to do is, Delk wanted to paint last week so I’ve got the brakes on them.
"If you all would approve up to $4,100 but allow me to take [it] to the council, that would allow me to give them direction to move forward. Otherwise, I probably need to wait until the council meeting to release them and I would like them to keep moving. They have been really great to work with so far. They have worked through the winter, between rainstorms and I think we’re making really good progress with our schedule.”
Commissioner Tommy Centola made a motion to approve up to $4,100 to allow Delk to get the work done. It passed unanimously.
Commissioner Rees Jones said that the commission started out paying 65% to 70% of the project's cost. “We went up to 86[%] so if there is future change orders, I think the city can help us out a little bit since we were so aggressive on the big change.”
Chairman Chris Howell said, “I’d agree with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.