Bear Davidson

Engineer Bear Davidson asks the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission to approve two change orders for the Berryhill Park tennis/pickleball courts project. The changes add $5,600 to the project's cost, which was $2,674,048.

More than $5,000 has been added to the cost of the Berryhill Park tennis and pickleball courts project.

The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission approved two change orders totaling $5,600 last week. Engineer Bear Davidson said the first one was absolutely necessary.

