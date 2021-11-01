A 73-year-old Searcy man has been charged with sexual assaulting a girl under the age of 10.
A warrant was issued for Floyd T. Wallace earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the charge of second-degree sexual assault, a class B felony. Wallace was not in custody in White County on Monday and no court date had been set.
The alleged sexual assault was reported to the White County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 4. The alleged victim reportedly said that Wallace had asked her about her menstrual cycle and touched her clothed private area.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Derek S. Warren, the alleged victim said during an interview at the Child Safety Center of White County that she was watching television and sitting on Wallace’s lap when he talked to her about her period, telling her that if she touches her private area when she takes a bath or shower it would make it start sooner, “and she told him no.”
Wallace then reportedly “started patting” and rubbing his private area through his clothing. He then reportedly attempted “to put his hands down her shorts, but didn’t,” before he “rubbed and patted” her private area “on top of her clothes.” He also reportedly told her to not tell anyone after he stopped and “she got off his lap.”
Wallace was interviewed at the sheriff’s office Aug. 5 and “could not provide a good timeline of events on Aug. 4, 2021, and his account of the day changed multiple times,” Warren wrote. He also reportedly said the alleged victim was a liar, “but had difficulty coming up with any lies the victim ever told.” Although he denied the allegations, he reportedly did admit talking to the alleged victim about her period, but he said another person was present and “he was never with the victim alone in the residence.”
The person Wallace mentioned told detectives Aug. 18 that she was present “when the conversation took place,” but that was Aug. 3, Warren wrote. She reportedly said that Wallace was alone with the alleged victim Aug. 4 for around 30-45 minutes. Others confirmed that Wallace had been left alone with the victim during that timeframe.
