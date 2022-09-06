A Searcy 70-year-old accused of sexually abusing two children, beginning when they were under the age of 8, officially is facing multiple charges, including five counts of rape.

A warrant was issued for Terry G. Foust Sr. last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony charges, along with four counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree, class B felony sexual assault in the second degree and class D felony sexually grooming a child.

