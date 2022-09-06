A Searcy 70-year-old accused of sexually abusing two children, beginning when they were under the age of 8, officially is facing multiple charges, including five counts of rape.
A warrant was issued for Terry G. Foust Sr. last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony charges, along with four counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree, class B felony sexual assault in the second degree and class D felony sexually grooming a child.
Foust was scheduled for plea and arraignment this morning in White County Circuit Court. He remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday on a $500,000 bond.
One of the children reportedly was interviewed at the Child Safety Center of White County on June 23 and disclosed the abuse, saying that Foust had “sexually molested her” for around six years. According to the affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows of the White County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile said that Foust made her “engage in sexual contact and deviate sexual activity ... numerous times.”
The juvenile reportedly also said that she was “shown pornography on multiple occasions” and gave a “detailed description” of where the abuse took place as well as “adult sexual pleasure devices used.”
“She also disclosed the offender made threats of what he would do if she ever told or didn’t continue to do what he wanted,” Meadows wrote, and that the “most recent abuse occurred on Father’s Day.”
A second juvenile reportedly said that Foust “would play the ‘Tickle Monster Game’” and “tickle her all over while she was in his bed.” However, while others also tickled her, Foust was “the only one who tickled her” on her private area. “She said Foust told her that it was OK for him to do that because it was just part of the game,” Meadows wrote.
A search warrant was executed at a Ray Talburt Road residence June 24, where “sexual pleasure devices” and “the computer that [the first alleged victim] advised she had been shown pornographic movies on” were found. Foust reportedly arrived during the search and was arrested.
At the sheriff’s office, Foust reportedly admitted to “sexually assaulting” the first alleged victim “on numerous occasions.” He also reportedly admitted that he “told her not to tell anyone, but denied making any direct threats.” With the other juvenile, he admitted tickling her private area, but “said it was because she moved around so much” and not “for sexual gratification,” Meadows wrote.
The charges against Foust follow Terry Glen Foust II, 32, being charged last December with six counts of class Y felony rape. He also was charged May 27 with criminal attempt to commit witness bribery, a class C felony, while in jail. Foust II is set for a pre-trial hearing Sept. 20.
A warrant also was issued last week for Ricky Dale Wilson, 67, of Judsonia on a charge of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree. Wilson, who was no longer in custody Monday, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Oct. 5.
According to the warrant written by Detective Misty Goss, a teenager reported a sexual assault in Judsonia on May 23. She reportedly was interviewed at the Child Safety Center on June 2, saying that she was “rough housing” with Wilson when he “got on top of her, fondle her ... on top of her clothing, then stuck his tongue down her throat.”
Another juvenile confirmed seeing Wilson “place his tongue inside her mouth” and said that “Wilson got up off the victim when he saw the witness standing in the doorway,” Goss wrote.
Wilson reportedly admitted July 6 to putting his tongue in the juvenile’s mouth, “but denied any further contact,” saying that he believed the juvenile made up the “fondling claims” because she was upset with him.
