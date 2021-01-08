A 60-year-old Searcy resident who collided with two parked vehicles in the Cash Saver parking lot Thursday and was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital “experienced a medical condition prior to” the accident, according to Lt. Todd Wells with the Searcy Police Department.
Paul Diemer was driving a 2011 Ford F-series pickup when he struck the unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot at 600 E. Race Ave. around 11:05 a.m. Wells told The Daily Citizen that when the call came in information was given that Diemer’s truck was still running and possibly on fire. He said the fire was from the truck’s rear tires that were continuing to spin while the vehicle was in drive.
White County Chief Deputy Coroner BJ Rouse said it did not appear that the accident was the cause of Diemer’s death, rather it appears like a medical situation. Diemer was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center after the accident.
In another Thursday accident in White County, 19-year-old Jake Smith of Beebe was killed in a 8:29 p.m. crash on Arkansas Highway 5 near Valley View Road in Rose Bud.
In a report written by Trooper Robert Puckett of the Arkansas State Police, it states that a 2019 GMC Acadia driven by 65-year-old Neena Reed of Heber Springs was heading north on Highway 5, crossed the center line and collided with the left side of a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Smith.
Reed was injured and taken to WCMC along with three passengers in Smith’s car, Eli Sutherland, 19, Gavin Hatch, 18, and McKay Jurges, 18, all from Beebe.
Puckett listed the road condition as wet and the weather condition as cloudy.
