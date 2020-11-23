A 60-year-old Searcy man who reportedly sent several messages to another Searcy resident saying she “would die tonight” has been accused of pointing a shotgun at her and threatening to shoot her in the head.
A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Mitchell Dale Robbins on charges of aggravated assault on a family/household member, a class D felony; first-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony; and possession of firearms by certain person, a class B felony.
The domestic disturbance call at a residence on McWilliams Road was received Oct. 3. White County deputies were told by the alleged victim about Robbins’ pointing a weapon at her, Detective Misty Goss wrote in the affidavit, and found a loaded shotgun inside the residence.
Robbins reportedly had left before the deputies arrived, but was “found and detained.” ... “He began explaining, without any questioning, that he did have the shotgun in his possession, and threatened to use it on the victim’s boyfriend,” Goss wrote.
The alleged victim reportedly provided “copies of messages in the days prior to the assault” of death threats from Robbins. He reportedly told her “multiple times” that she “would die tonight.”
Robbins is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. for plea and arraignment. He was not in custody Monday.
A Russell man also officially has been charged with class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member.
Paul Darrell Hurst Jr., 32, is accused of shooting at a relative in Russell during a verbal argument Oct. 14. Hurst “pulled a Heritage .22 revolver and fired one time near him,” Goss wrote in the affidavit.
Hurst was arrested “without incident.” While being interviewed, he reportedly said he fired the gun “toward the victim,” but wasn’t aiming at him and was “hoping it would scare him enough to leave.”
Hurst initially claimed that the alleged victim had stolen from him and Hurst told him he “did not want him at the residence.” After the alleged victim “tried to jump on me,” Hurst reportedly threatened to shoot him if he tried that again. This reportedly upset the alleged victim, who pulled out a Taser that Hurst said he thought was a gun. Hurst reportedly said he realized it was not a firearm after he shot near the alleged victim.
However, Hurst “later admitted” that he and the alleged victim had not fought and the alleged victim “was across the room at the time the shot was fired,” Goss wrote.
Hurst also was not in custody Monday and is set to appear for plea and arraignment Dec. 1.
A 31-year-old Little Rock man also is set to appear in court that day on charges of third-degree domestic battery, a class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine, a class D felony; and misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance. He also is being charged as a habitual offender and with enhanced penalties of offensive committed in the presence of a child.
Marquis Desha Robinson reportedly was in violation of a no-contact order Sept. 23 at a Searcy residence where he caused “a fresh laceration to the victim’s bottom lip,” according to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Kara Osborne, and “had aggressively pulled the victim’s hair during the course of the altercation.”
“Three juvenile children were present and in the near vicinity of the incident,” Osborne wrote.
Robinson’s criminal history showed four convictions for third-degree domestic battery in White County District Court-Searcy Division “within the last eight years.” Osborne wrote that he also had been convicted of domestic battery in March 2019 in White County Circuit Court.
Robinson remained in custody Monday on a $10,000 bond.
