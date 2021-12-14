Searcy woman hit by SUV in parking lot
A 59-year-old Searcy woman was taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room after being hit by a sport utility vehicle in the Walmart Supercenter on Race Avenue on Sunday around 9:30 a.m., according to the Searcy Police Department.
Sharon Cullum was no longer in the medical center Monday, according to Unity Health. She reportedly had been taken there by NorthStar EMS paramedics with serious but not life-threatening injures. The SUV was driven by Sharon Murray, 61, of Searcy, according to the police.
Shotguns stolen Sunday night off vehicle’s back tire
Searcy police took a report of two shotguns being stolen Sunday around 8 p.m. Wells said
The victims placed the shotguns on the back tire of their truck while it was parked at 3204 E. Race Ave. (Quality Inn) and forgot about them being there until discovering them stolen a short time later,” Lt. Todd Wells said. “Evidence was processed at the crime scene and a detective has taken over the investigation.
”The total value of the shotguns is $2,650.00. If you have any information on this crime please call (501) 268-3531 and you can remain anonymous.”
