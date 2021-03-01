A 59-year-old Searcy man is officially facing child pornography charges after being accused of creating an email address that contained about 120 pictures that depicted sexually explicit images of a young female approximately 8 to 10 years old and possessing a thumb drive with around 460 more images.
A warrant was issued last month for Bobby Dale Vaughn by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the maximum of 30 counts of class C felony distributing/possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
The charges stem from an investigation conducted Nov. 21, 2019, by Sgt. Joshua Chambliss of the Searcy Police Department and FBI Special Agents Aaron Greene and Daniel Turner into alleged child pornography involving a specific email address.
Through analysis of electronic service providers, internet service providers and “open source research records obtained through appropriate legal process,” it reportedly was determined that Vaughn had allegedly created the specific email address.
The email that authorities investigated was reportedly logged into 20 times in 2019 between Feb. 1 and Aug. 8 using a Cablelynx internet provider address allegedly assigned to Vaughn’s internet account and matched his physical address in Searcy.
On Feb. 18, 2020, Green interviewed Vaughn in reference to this case, according to the affidavit. He reportedly admitted to possessing child porn. A search warrant was executed on Vaughn’s vehicle and residence on Walrose Circle, where the thumb drive was found that contained approximately 460 child porn images.
No court date had been scheduled for Vaughn as of Monday afternoon, and he was not in custody.
Another Searcy resident, 22-year-old Jared Warren Taylor, is also facing child porn charges. A warrant was issued for Taylor last week on two counts of class C felony distributing/possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child-first offense.
Taylor was also not in custody Monday afternoon, and no court date had been set.
According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor is accused of having nude images of a teenager on his cell phone, which was seized May 10. The juvenile reportedly said during a forensic interview at the Child Safety Center of White County that she had sent two photos of herself to Taylor through SnapChat and Taylor replied that he had “saved” the photos.
Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows wrote in the affidavit that the juvenile asked Taylor to delete the photos, but she said that Taylor responded that he needed them for sexual gratification.
Taylor was interviewed at the sheriff’s office May 13 and admitted to detectives that he had received the photos. They reportedly were located on his phone.
