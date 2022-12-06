A Searcy 59-year-old accused of dragging one dog behind his truck and shooting and killing a second dog in front of a woman and her children officially is facing charges.

A warrant was issued for Rickey Gene Greer recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault and unclassified misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Greer was set to appear in White County Circuit Court this morning for plea and arraignment. He was not in custody in White County on Monday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.