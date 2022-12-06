A Searcy 59-year-old accused of dragging one dog behind his truck and shooting and killing a second dog in front of a woman and her children officially is facing charges.
A warrant was issued for Rickey Gene Greer recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault and unclassified misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Greer was set to appear in White County Circuit Court this morning for plea and arraignment. He was not in custody in White County on Monday.
The incident at a residence on Bostic Road was reported to the White County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 25. Greer left a circular pattern in a field where he had dragged one of the dogs around by a chain attached to his truck, Investigator Paul McIntosh wrote in the affidavit.
Afterward, with the alleged victim and two juvenile children “standing at the fence,” Greer reportedly got out of the vehicle and said, “Might as well get that one, too.” He then “started shooting” the second dog on the alleged victim’s property within a few feet of the alleged victim and her children, McIntosh wrote. The shots from a 9mm semiautomatic handgun struck and killed the dog.
Investigators found spent 9mm casings that matched the ammunition in Greer’s gun. Greer reportedly “provided a written statement” before being arrested, but no information from that statement was included in the affidavit.
It also was reported that two dogs were shot, but there was no information in the affidavit about more than one dog being shot.
