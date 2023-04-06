A Searcy 55-year-old accused of pointing a gun at another person's head 1 to 2 feet away and pulling the trigger was sentenced to 12 years in prison last month.
Willie Randy Clark pleaded guilty March 14 in White County Circuit Court to class A felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder and class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons, for which he also had been charged as an habitual offender. He received 163 days of jail credit. His 12-year sentences in the Arkansas Department of Correction for each offense run concurrently.
According to the warrant written by Searcy Police Department Detective Mary Broadway, an officer went to 723 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway last Sept. 24 in response to "a terroristic threatening call." The alleged victim and several witnesses told the officer that they were approached by Clark in the parking lot of 613 S. Pecan St.
Clark reportedly pulled a "small-caliber revolver from under a jacket" and pointed it at the alleged victim's head. He then reportedly pulled the trigger while standing a foot or 2 away from her. "They all reported they heard a loud pop; however, the gun misfired and Clark turned and walked away," Broadway wrote.
The alleged victim and witnesses reportedly also "left the area and called the police."
Clark was arrested Sept. 27 at 613 S. Pecan St. Apt. 13 "on unrelated warrants." After Broadway introduced herself to him at the police station, Clark reportedly "spontaneously" said, "That going off like that was an accident. My thumb was still on the hammer. I don't know why that gun went off like that. That was not my intentions."
Clark reportedly admitted during the interview that "he was mad at the victim and that his anger stemmed from an incident that occurred months prior." He reportedly said he confronted her in the parking lot with the gun because he was trying to scare her, "make her apologize for messages that she had sent to his wife" and attempting to "embarrass her in front of her friends."
The gun, which had been described by the alleged victim and the witnesses, was a .22. It was recovered during the investigation, and Clark's criminal history showed that he was a convicted felon.
Other felony cases in White County Circuit Court resolved in March included:
Nicholas Ray Giovanni Adams of Bald Knob was given five years of probation for class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale meth and failure to appear.
Jill A. Bailey was nolle prosequi for class B felony theft of leased, rented or entrusted personal property.
Damon Christopher Brown of Searcy was given five years of probation for class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine.
Tracy Eugene Bishop of Pleasant Plains was given four years of probation for class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine.
Stacy Nicole Burnett of Newport was sentenced to four years in prison for class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale meth.
Gary Glenn Clause of Searcy was sentenced to two years in the Department of Community Corrections for class D felony theft of property-credit/debit card and class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
Chad Everett Duncan of Searcy pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal to class D felony theft of property and class A misdemeanor filing a false police report and was ordered to pay restitution.
Mallory Kay Gowan of Judsonia was given five years of probation for class B felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver and class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine.
Ginger Kayanee Grimes of Bald Knob was given five years of probation for class D felony theft by receiving-firearm.
Ariel Hackler of Searcy was given five years of probation for class B felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver, class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package meth, class C felony unlawful use of a communication device and class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely ecstasy, while a class Y felony charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms was nolle prosequi.
Blake Ryan Harris of Romance was given four years of probation for class D felony first-degree criminal mischief. Harris also had been charged as an habitual offender.
Jesse James Johnson of Hartford was given five years of probation for class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject meth and class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of schedule IV controlled substance, namely lorazepam.
Jason Ray Mathis of Cabot was given six years of probation for two counts of class D felony second-degree battery, class A misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief and class A misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Zachary Russell McGhee of Judsonia was given five years of probation for class B felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver, class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package meth and failure to appear.
Santana Jade Newman of Searcy was given four years of probation for possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine.
Victoria Lee Ross of Searcy was nolle prosequi for class B felony residential burglary and class D felony theft of property.
Jason Eugene Alexa Williams of Heber Springs was given a year of probation for class A misdemeanor theft of property, reduced from a class D felony in a negotiated deal.
