A Searcy 55-year-old accused of pointing a gun at another person's head 1 to 2 feet away and pulling the trigger was sentenced to 12 years in prison last month.

Willie Randy Clark pleaded guilty March 14 in White County Circuit Court to class A felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder and class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons, for which he also had been charged as an habitual offender. He received 163 days of jail credit. His 12-year sentences in the Arkansas Department of Correction for each offense run concurrently.

