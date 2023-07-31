A Searcy 55-year-old was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of state highways 13 and 36.
According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Joseph Moberley was northbound on Highway 13, north of its intersection with Highway 36, in a 2002 Nissan XTR when he crossed the center line and struck the rear of a southbound 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Kayleah Jones, 27, of Searcy. The Nissan left the road to the left and rolled on its right side before the front of the vehicle struck a tree. it came to a stop facing northwest.
