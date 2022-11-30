A Searcy 55-year-old accused of pointing a gun at another person’s head 1 to 2 feet away and pulling the trigger officially has been charged with attempted murder.

A warrant was issued for Willie Randy Clark the day after Thanksgiving at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class Y felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder and class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons. He also was charged as a habitual offender.

