A Searcy 55-year-old accused of pointing a gun at another person’s head 1 to 2 feet away and pulling the trigger officially has been charged with attempted murder.
A warrant was issued for Willie Randy Clark the day after Thanksgiving at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class Y felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder and class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons. He also was charged as a habitual offender.
According to the warrant written by Searcy Police Department Detective Mary Broadway, an officer went to 723 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway on Sept. 24 in response to “a terroristic threatening call.” The alleged victim and several witnesses told the officer that they were approached by Clark in the parking lot of 613 S. Pecan St.
Clark reportedly pulled a “small-caliber revolver from under a jacket” and pointed it at the alleged victim’s head. He then reportedly pulled the trigger while standing a foot or 2 away from her. “They all reported they heard a loud pop, however, the gun misfired and Clark turned and walked away,” Broadway wrote.
The alleged victim and witnesses reportedly also “left the area and called the police.”
Clark was arrested Sept. 27 at 613 S. Pecan St. Apt. 13 “on unrelated warrants.” After Broadway introduced herself to him at the police station, Clark reportedly “spontaneously” said, “That going off like that was an accident. My thumb was still on the hammer. I don’t know why that gun went off like that. That was not my intentions.”
Clark reportedly admitted during the interview that “he was mad at the victim and that his anger stemmed from an incident that occurred months prior.” He reportedly said he confronted her in the parking lot with the gun because he was trying to scare her, “make her apologize for messages that she had sent to his wife” and attempting to “embarrass her in front of her friends.”
The gun, which had been described by the alleged victim and the witnesses, was a .22. It was recovered during the investigation, and Clark’s criminal history showed that he is a convicted felon.
Clark remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday on a $450,000 bond. He is set for plea and arraignment next Tuesday in White County Circuit Court. The arrest warrant was served Tuesday.
A warrant also was issued in November for Donnie Ray Howell, 31, of North Little Rock on charges of class D felony battery in the second degree and class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. Howell, who was not in custody in White County on Wednesday, also is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday. He also has a pretrial scheduled for Jan. 4.
A 15-year-old reportedly told Beebe police Sept. 7 that Howell entered his bedroom at a residence on Indiana Street the previous night and struck him in the face with his fist after a verbal altercation. The teen reportedly said he lost consciousness and received a broken jaw.
Howell reportedly also told the teen “that if he told anyone that he (Howell) would kill him.”
Beebe Police Department Detective Jeremy Bokker wrote in the affidavit that Howell agreed to meet with him in Cabot the next day and when he arrived at the “arranged meeting place,” he was arrested and taken to the Beebe Police Department “for further questioning.” Howell reportedly admitted to going to the residence and hitting the juvenile in the face twice “with a closed face.” Howell reportedly said that he knew that the teen was a juvenile and “that he hit him ‘hard.’”
A warrant also was issued for Elmer Carl Bacus, 45, of Searcy on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member and class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree. Bacus was in custody in Faulkner County on Wednesday. He also is set for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
Bacus is accused of entering a room Sept. 10 at a residence on Arkansas Highway 16 and choking the victim. Detective Andrew Palmer of the White County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the affidavit that injuries to her neck were “consistent with being choked forcefully.”
The alleged victim reportedly said that Bacus also “broke the windows on her vehicle and cut her tires.” Palrmer wrote that all of the vehicle’s windows “had been destroyed” and “all four tires appear to have been cut and were deflated.”
Bacus, who had “traces of blood on his hands” when he was contacted, reportedly told a deputy when asked what happened, “I guess she must have pissed somebody off.”
