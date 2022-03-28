A Searcy 55-year-old accused of threatening to kill a woman and her dogs and burn her house down officially is facing a felony charge.
A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Sammy Lee Covington on the charge of class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. He also was charged as a habitual offender. Covington is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment next Tuesday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Derek Warren with the White County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim told Deputy James Cavin that Covington had told her that he would kill her if she called the sheriff’s office when she was trying to leave during a domestic disturbance on Morris Road on Oct. 11.
Covington reportedly fled from the deputy, but was arrested “a short time later ... for several warrants and fleeing.” He reportedly said he had not threatened the alleged victim.
On Oct. 20, while at the sheriff’s office to file for an order of protection, the alleged victim reportedly said Covington “regularly threatens to kill her,” and his threats included killing her dogs and burning the house down. She reportedly said that he “threw a heater and stool at her” in 2017 and hit her in the head with a mag light. He also reportedly “ran her over with an electric bike in the past.”
“He often keeps them awake at night yelling and screaming,” Warren wrote.
A warrant for first-degree terroristic threatening, along with class A misdemeanor harassing communications and class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree, also was issued for Steven Ray Hester, 31, of McRae. No court appearance had been scheduled Monday.
Hester reportedly punched the alleged victim in the face Nov. 21 and threatened to kill her during an argument. No injuries were noted on the incident report, though.
On Dec. 9, while at the sheriff’s office to seek an order of protection, the alleged victim reportedly said that “she was in fear for her life due to threats being made over the phone” by Hester. Screenshots of messages that she said were from Hester included “OK, when you come back home to a destroyed house, don’t say I didn’t warn you not to [expletive] with me.”
The alleged victim also reportedly provided a screenshot of messages that she said was from a conversation between Hester and a friend that included “makes me want to kill someone” and “I’m about to slit her [expletive] throat and watch her bleed out; sry my blood is boiling.”
A warrant also was issued for Dusty W. Lackey, 23, of Rose Bud on a charge of class C felony domestic battery in the second degree. No court appearance had been scheduled Monday.
Lackey is accused of striking a 21-month-old boy “multiple times with excessive force” on his bottom, causing him to be seen at Arkansas Children’s Hospital on Aug. 3 for “extensive bruising to his buttocks area.”
Lackey reportedly told Searcy Police Department Detective Kendall Samuel and Crimes Against Children Division investigator Hayley Allen that the child was injured when he “fell backward on a pile of wood.” However, Dr. Karen Farst with the Team for Children at Risk at Children’s Hospital said in an email to Allen on Aug. 17 that the injuries did not result from a fall, but from the child being struck. When presented with Farst’s findings, Lackey reportedly maintained his explanation for the injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.