A 48-year-old Searcy man who left a trail of items from the back of a residence during a burglary was sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this week.
Stacy Brett Douglas, a parolee, pleaded guilty Tuesday in White County Circuit Court in a negotiated deal to class B felony residential burglary and class D felony theft of property. He received the 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for the burglary charge and six years to run concurrently on the theft charge.
The burglary took place April 21 at the St. Charles Place Apartments, where Searcy police officers were sent “regarding suspicious activity,” according to the affidavit written by Detective Tim Smith. Douglas was at the location and while Officer Michael Bullock was “inspecting” his vehicle, Sgt. Daniel Johnson found that “the rear door” of a residence “behind and adjacent” to the apartments “had been broken into.”
Smith wrote that there were items from the residence “leading from the back door ... through the backyard and had been placed on both sides of the privacy fence between the apartments.” Douglas reportedly said that he was at the apartment complex “to retrieve items from the dumpsters in the area.”
After Smith arrived on the scene, because Douglas had “a search waiver on file,” the vehicle was searched and property from the residence was found inside it. The homeowner confirmed ownership of all the property found outside and in Douglas’ vehicle. The estimated value of the property was more than $5,000.
At the Searcy Police Department, Douglas at first reportedly said “he had never been in the backyard of the residence and only taken items from the dumpster.” However, he later reportedly admitted “he had been there multiple times and had taken items from the property.” He also was asked why he had parked “so far away from the dumpster,” and reportedly said it was “to avoid suspicion.”
Douglas also had pleaded guilty in March 2014 to felony charges of burglary and theft of property and been sentenced to three years and in March 2019 to felony charges of commercial burglary of theft of property, for which he received a five-year sentence in Arkansas Community Corrections.
Also in White County Circuit Court this week, Lorie Katheline Perez, 36, of Bald Knob pleaded guilty to class D felony fleeing and was given five years of probation.
According to the affidavit written by White County Deputy Kenneth Booth, Perez drove away from an attempted traffic stop on Moccasin Bend Road in Judsonia on Dec. 8 at “a high rate of speed.”
She reportedly drove 90 mph in the 40-mph zone, didn’t stop at three stop signs on two-lane gravel and paved roads and and almost struck a vehicle pulling into a driveway.
Perez was stopped by spike strips used on Bald Hill Road, Booth wrote, although she drove on four ruptured tires for approximately a mile before her attempt to flee ended on Donnie Stevens Road.
“Perez, who has no driver’s license, showed little regard for public safety,” Booth wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.