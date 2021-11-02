A Searcy 48-year-old accused of pepper-spraying an individual and firing a shot near him has been charged with aggravated assault, with a cellphone recording he took of the incident being used against him.
In addition to the class D felony, Joseph W. Davis also has been charged with class A misdemeanor battery in the third degree in a warrant issued for him recently by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. No court appearance had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.
Davis reportedly told White County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dustin Strayhorn on Aug. 30 that the alleged victim “came to his property wanting to fight,” so he pepper-sprayed him. Then, Davis said the alleged victim threw a rock at him, so Davis reportedly went to get a firearm and shot “a warning shot” into the ground near the alleged victim “as he was walking back to his vehicle.”
A witness said that Davis went “out to the roadway” and sprayed the alleged victim, “then pulled out his cellphone and began reporting a video,” Detective Derek Warren wrote in the affidavit. “As the video starts, [the alleged victim] is seen walking away from Mr. Davis’ yard back towards his vehicle. A gunshot is heard and a visible dust cloud is seen near the roadway from the impact of the bullet. [The alleged victim] visibly ducks and begins running to his vehicle.”
The alleged victim then reportedly yelled back toward Davis’ residence before driving over to the witness “where he is visibly suffering symptoms from the pepper spray.”
A warrant also was issued for Dustin C. Whittington, 42, of Judsonia on two counts of class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree and class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. His plea and arraignment was set for this morning in White County Circuit Court.
Whittington is accused of assaulting a minor teenaged girl multiple times Aug. 13 and threatening to kill her and another juvenile girl who were in the vehicle with him if they told anyone what had happened.
According to the affidavit written by Warren, the two teens told Deputy Sidney Marini that Whittington had struck the older teen in the face while “driving them around ... causing her to have a bloody nose.” He also reportedly pulled her out of the vehicle and “struck her with a belt repeatedly while she was on the ground.”
After the juvenile got back into the vehicle, Whittington reportedly “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her head down with force to the point that the juvenile believed he was going to break her neck.” He “then slammed [the alleged victim’s] head into the seat and door frame of the vehicle multiple times.”
At a residence on Foster Circle, he got a firearm from a residence, where he took the juveniles before leaving with a pre-teen male for a residence where he was located by deputies.
Marini reportedly saw a “small amount of dried blood” on the older juvenile’s nose and “a faint red mark on the left side of her neck and red marks on the right side of her neck closer to her jaw line.”
A warrant also was issued for a Dennis C. Jackson, 48, of Kensett on class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. He also was charged as a habitual offender. Jackson also was set to appear for plea and arraignment today.
According to the affidavit written by Kensett Police Department Detective Mary Rudesill, Jackson reportedly threatened to “cause harm” to a neighboring family on whom “he blames his recent legal troubles.” He reportedly told the family that “he was going to burn their house down and set vehicles on fire,” and also told them “they should be killed and that he would dispose of their bodies.”
“The victims are fearful of Jackson and believe he is capable of following through with the threats,” Rudesill wrote.
Jackson reportedly was “confrontational” and “increasingly agitated” when speaking to officers at the alleged victims’ property on West Searcy Street on Aug. 25. He reportedly said they were “party to a group of neighbors petitioning for his eviction,” and “admitted to confronting” them and “yelling and cussing at them in anger.”
“While speaking to Jackson about the incident, it was apparent that his delusional accusations demonstrated an unstable mental status,” Rudesill wrote.
