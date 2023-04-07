A Searcy 46-year-old was sentenced to nine years in the Arkansas Department of Correction last month for a break-in/theft spree last July and August in the Searcy and Kensett areas involving at least 34 victims.
Shawn Lynn Cook Sr. pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal March 13 to 20 counts of class D felony breaking or entering and five counts of class D felony theft of property (debit/credit card). Nine counts of breaking or entering, two counts of theft of property, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card were nolle prossed. Cook also was charged as an habitual offender..
Cook was identified as the suspect in "multiple ongoing investigations" after a vehicle break-in at the Searcy Beauty College on July 22. Surveillance video from the incident at the South Main Street school showed the suspect and the suspect's vehicle after items valued at $300 were taken from a vehicle.
On July 27, after Searcy Police Department Detective Tim Smith was assigned the case, he reportedly identified the suspect in that case and others with the same suspect and vehicle as Cook. A search warrant was executed at an apartment on East Moore Avenue on Aug. 9 where detectives found "multiple stolen items, including power tools, a class ring and debit/credit cards from multiple victims," Smith wrote in the affidavit.
Cook also was interviewed at the police department that day and "admitted that he had been breaking into vehicles for two or three months and that the stolen property located in his residence was his and he had taken it all from vehicles," Smith wrote. "Cook stated he has broken into other people's property from Briarwood to Kensett and a storage unit on the west side of town."
Cook also reportedly said he had stolen a van, "painting the bumpers blue to conceal it," and also had broken into vehicles in the River Oaks area "as recent as the last two weeks."
Smith wrote that he reviewed all of the breaking and entering cases that had been reported to the Searcy Police Department from July 14-Aug. 9 "along with all cases with evidence that was recovered from the search warrant." He "excluded cases that victims had reported and did not wish to pursue charges and any that Cook did not admit to or was outside of the geographical area he admitted to."
That left 18 cases with lost property with a total value of $7,160.69.
Kayla Yvonne Babson of Beebe received five years of probation for class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale meth.
Tyler Lee Brownfield of Letona was sentenced to nine years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale meth; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance, namely heroin, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely acetaminophen/hydrocodone bitartrate,, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 200 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam, with purpose to deliver; class C felony failure to appear; class C felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject fentanyl; and class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana.
Kapresha Denise Cheatman of North Little Rock was given six years of probation for class B felony forgery in the first degree and class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine.
