A Searcy 46-year-old was sentenced to nine years in the Arkansas Department of Correction last month for a break-in/theft spree last July and August in the Searcy and Kensett areas involving at least 34 victims.

Shawn Lynn Cook Sr. pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal March 13 to 20 counts of class D felony breaking or entering and five counts of class D felony theft of property (debit/credit card). Nine counts of breaking or entering, two counts of theft of property, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card were nolle prossed. Cook also was charged as an habitual offender..

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.