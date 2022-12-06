A 46-year-old Searcy man accused of a break-in/theft spree in July and August in the Searcy and Kensett areas involving at least 34 victims was set to begin facing 37 felony charges and a misdemeanor this morning in White County Circuit Court.

A warrant was issued for Shawn Lynn Cook Sr. last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on 20 counts of class D felony breaking and entering, nine counts of class D felony breaking and entering, five counts of class D felony theft of property credit/debit card, two counts class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000, class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree and class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit/debit card. Cook, who also was charged as an habitual offender, remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday.

