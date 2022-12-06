A 46-year-old Searcy man accused of a break-in/theft spree in July and August in the Searcy and Kensett areas involving at least 34 victims was set to begin facing 37 felony charges and a misdemeanor this morning in White County Circuit Court.
A warrant was issued for Shawn Lynn Cook Sr. last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on 20 counts of class D felony breaking and entering, nine counts of class D felony breaking and entering, five counts of class D felony theft of property credit/debit card, two counts class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000, class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree and class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit/debit card. Cook, who also was charged as an habitual offender, remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday.
Cook was identified as the suspect in “multiple ongoing investigations” after a vehicle break-in at the Searcy Beauty College on July 22. Surveillance video from the incident at the South Main Street school showed the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle after items valued at $300 were taken from a vehicle.
On July 27, after Searcy Police Department Detective Tim Smith was assigned the case, he reportedly identified the suspect in that case and others with the same suspect and vehicle as Cook. A search warrant was executed at an apartment on East Moore Avenue on Aug. 9 where detectives found “multiple stolen items, including power tools, a class ring and debit/credit cards from multiple victims,” Smith wrote in the affidavit.
Cook also was interviewed at the police department that day and “admitted that he had been breaking into vehicles for two or three months and that the stolen property located in his residence was his and he had taken it all from vehicles,” Smith wrote. “Cook stated he has broken into other people’s property from Briarwood to Kensett and a storage unit on the west side of town.”
Cook also reportedly said he had stolen a van, “painting the bumpers blue to conceal it,” and also had broken into vehicles in the River Oaks area “as recent as the last two weeks.”
Smith wrote that he reviewed all of the breaking and entering cases that had been reported to the Searcy Police Department from July 14-Aug. 9 “along with all cases with evidence that was recovered from the search warrant.” He “excluded cases that victims had reported and did not wish to pursue charges and any that Cook did not admit to or was outside of the geographical area he admitted to.”
That left 18 cases with lost property with a total value of $7,160.69.
