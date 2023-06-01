A Searcy 45-year-old is facing a sexual assault charge for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.
A warrant was issued last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Jacen Allen Green on charges of class D felony sexual assault in the fourth degree along with class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject meth.
Green is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment. He was being held in the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern on Thursday after being transferred from the White County jail.
The alleged sexual relationship between Green and the juvenile was reported to Searcy police March 29. Detective Haley DiNapoli wrote in the affidavit that she met that morning with Heber Springs Detective Stephen Griffin who said that a juvenile witness made a statement in February that Green was giving THC vape pens to her friend, whom she said was in a sexual relationship with Green.
The alleged victim's guardian reportedly told police that he met Green in 2011 at the Wilbur Mills treatment center and the juvenile was around 7 years old at that time.
A search warrant was served for the alleged victim's phone in February, and DiNapoli wrote that images and videos from it provided by Griffin show Green having "sexual contact" with the juvenile, including her performing a sex act.
Another search warrant was executed at Green's residence on Gum Springs Road on March 29, and DiNapoli wrote, "a loaded syringe containing meth and a pie with meth residue was found in the garage. Several used syringes were also found in the bathroom of the residence."
After being taken to the Searcy police station, Green reportedly admitted during an interview "to being in an intimate sexual relationship with the juvenile and that [her mother] Tracie Stone was aware of it." He also reportedly admitted he would pick up the juvenile at her residence in Heber Springs and bring her to his residence for "prohibited sexually explicit activity."
It was reported last week that Stone, 45, has been charged with class B felony permitting abuse of a minor with sexual activity; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; and class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine. Stone, who was charged as a habitual offender, also is set to appear in court for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
Green also reportedly admitted to buying the alleged victim and juvenile witness vape pods and taking the alleged victim "on several shopping trips." The juvenile witness reportedly disclosed in a forensic interview at the Child Safety Center of White County on March 31 that Green would tell the alleged victim "he would buy her anything she wanted" and the juvenile witness "he would do the same just for being friends" with the alleged victim.
DiNapoli had requested that class Y felony charges of trafficking of persons and transporting a minor for prohibited sexual conduct also be filed against Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.