A Searcy 45-year-old is facing a sexual assault charge for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

A warrant was issued last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Jacen Allen Green on charges of class D felony sexual assault in the fourth degree along with class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject meth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.