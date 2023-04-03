A Searcy 45-year-old was arrested last week on charges including sex-trafficking involving a teenaged victim.

The arrest last Wednesday afternoon at Jacen Green's residence followed a joint investigation by the Searcy and Heber Springs police departments, according to Lt. Todd Wells with the Searcy police. Searcy's Special Response Team received a search warrant around 3:15 p.m. March 29 and Green was taken into custody "without incident" when the warrant was executed and "produced several items of evidence."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.