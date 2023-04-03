A Searcy 45-year-old was arrested last week on charges including sex-trafficking involving a teenaged victim.
The arrest last Wednesday afternoon at Jacen Green's residence followed a joint investigation by the Searcy and Heber Springs police departments, according to Lt. Todd Wells with the Searcy police. Searcy's Special Response Team received a search warrant around 3:15 p.m. March 29 and Green was taken into custody "without incident" when the warrant was executed and "produced several items of evidence."
In addition to the class Y felony, Green has been charged preliminarily with class D felony fourth-degree sexual assault, class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree and class D felony possession of a controlled substance.
Also arrested during the investigation and search warrant, Wells said, was Tracie Stone, 45, of Searcy on charges of class B felony permitting child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance, both class D felonies.
Also assisting in the investigation and search warrant were Central Arkansas Drug Task Force and Arkansas Department of Correction Intense Supervision Parole.
"This is a continuing investigation with the possibility of more charges to be filed," Wells said. "We would like to take this opportunity for anyone who is a victim or has any information about this case to call us at (501) 268-3531."
Green remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.