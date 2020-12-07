Official charges have been filed against a 42-year-old Searcy man accused of burning cats in the front yard of a residence on Bailey Street.
A warrant was issued recently at the request of the 17th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Jeremy Emil Lemons, 44, of Searcy on three counts of class D felony aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine (first offense). Lemons was no longer in the White County Detention Center on Monday afternoon. No court date has been scheduled.
The White County Sheriff’s Office reported the crime in late October, saying that Lemon’s wife told deputies that two “small kittens” had been killed and another’s tail had been injured.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Josh Biviano, Lisa Lemons said Oct. 22 that her husband “had been acting erratically lately and that she had left the home the previous morning.” Jeremy Lemons reportedly was “the only one home ... that was aware of the animals” at the time they were killed.
In the front yard, Biviano wrote that he saw “evidence of a fire” around a kennel along with “the burned carcasses of two small felines.” The third cat’s tail had been nearly severed. Lisa Lemons reportedly “believed the incident to have occurred the night of Oct. 21.”
Jeremy Lemons had been arrested the morning of Oct. 22 on “unrelated charges,” which appear to be driving while intoxicated and careless and prohibited driving. He reportedly told investigators that he set the kennel on fire using diesel fuel, and that the cats were alive when he did it. He also reportedly said that he believed the third cat was injured while he was shooting a shotgun outside near the area of the kennel before he set the fire.
A warrant also was issued for David L. Peters, 56, of Beebe late last month for endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, a class D felony.
Sheriff’s office Detective Misty Goss wrote in the affidavit that on Oc.t 17, deputies responded to a report of a “small child being locked in a vehicle.” The child had reportedly contacted her mother saying that she was locked in her car seat and could not get out. After a ping was completed on the number the child was calling from, it showed her to be in an “approximate radius of a Beebe city business.”
Beebe police officers then responded to an apartment on George Nick Road after the mother of the child was able to get in touch with someone from the location. Goss wrote that when police arrived, a witness had “removed the child from the vehicle.” The witness reportedly said “it was difficult for him to enter the truck.” Beebe police reportedly observed that the guardian of the child was “inside the apartment in a chair asleep.”
When deputies made contact with Peters, Goss wrote that they reported a “strong odor of intoxicants coming from about his person and that he had ‘bloodshot, watery eyes and his speech was slurred when he spoke.’” When deputies asked him about the whereabouts of the child, he reportedly said she was inside the apartment. Deputies reported that Peters was informed that the child was “in fact outside locked in a vehicle and he appeared to be confused,” Goss wrote.
Peters allegedly told deputies that he remembered coming home the evening before drinking. Deputies got information that Peters had missed multiple calls from the child’s mother “beginning at midnight the prior night and again start at 7 a.m. the next morning,” Goss wrote.
The child reportedly was unable to give the exact time she spent alone in the vehicle. Deputies concluded that the child was left locked in the car seat “for no less that two hours up to approximately seven hours.
On Nov. 2, Peters reportedly told detectives that he picked up the child Oct. 16 and that sometime after the child went to bed, “he consumed a drink consisting of whiskey and water then went to sleep.” He said the next morning he woke up and made the child breakfast but at some point, he went back to sleep and said the child must have gotten into his truck, Goss wrote. “He stated that the child must have gotten into his truck and could not open the door from the outside.”
Peters was not in custody as of Monday afternoon and no court date has been set.
A warrant also was issued for Tristan James Betts, 21, of Searcy on charges of fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, a class D felony, and possession of less than 4 ounces of schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, a class A misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Greg Mote of the Searcy Police Department, Betts fled when an attempt was made to pull him over because of an expired license plate. He reportedly “suddenly accelerated” on Olive Street before heading eastbound on Center Avenue, not stopping for any stop signs.
With Cpl. Michael Bullock in pursuit, Betts reportedly “made an abrupt righthand, southbound turn onto South Main Street with disregard for the traffic on the roadway,” then made “another abrupt turn” onto Mulberry Avenue.
Eventually, Betts ended up southbound on Jimmy Carr Drive, “thereby entering the campus of Harding University, where student vehicular and pedestrian traffic were present,” Mote wrote. “After disregarding traffic on Jimmy Carr Drive, the [red Ford] truck turned eastbound onto East Park Street, where students were walking near the roadway and campus traffic was present.”
Heading south on Burks Boulevard, Betts reportedly turned west on Beebe-Capps Expressway, “where he disregarded westbound traffic,” eventually driving across a “small field,” “through a private parking lot” and “through the Williams residential addition.” On Main Street, he almost struck a white SUV and “occasionally drove in the northbound lanes, causing traffic in the northbound lanes to swerve to avoid collision,” Mote wrote.
After going on U.S. Highway 67/167 and reportedly reaching speeds “in excess of 100 mph,” Betts eventually made his way to Eastline Road, almost hitting another vehicle and causing traffic near Walmart to swerve out of his path, Mote wrote. He then pulled into the parking lot at New Horizons International Ministries and was taken into custody.
“A bag containing a green leafy substance, scales and a jar with remnants of a green leafy substance was located” when the vehicle was inventoried,” Mote wrote.
Betts was not in custody as of Monday afternoon and no court date has been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.