Documents in an attempted murder and kidnapping case accuse a Searcy 43-year-old of holding an alleged victim on the ground in the woods near Providence “in an attempt to avoid deputies” during a manhunt and making her remove a shoe when they took breaks “so she was unable to escape from him.”

A warrant was issued last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Michael Dale Layrock Jr. on charges of class Y felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder, class Y felony kidnapping, class Y felony aggravated residential burglary, class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons and class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. He was charged as an habitual offender and with felony with firearm enhanced penalties.

Information for this article was provided by staff writer Greg Geary.

