Documents in an attempted murder and kidnapping case accuse a Searcy 43-year-old of holding an alleged victim on the ground in the woods near Providence “in an attempt to avoid deputies” during a manhunt and making her remove a shoe when they took breaks “so she was unable to escape from him.”
A warrant was issued last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Michael Dale Layrock Jr. on charges of class Y felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder, class Y felony kidnapping, class Y felony aggravated residential burglary, class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons and class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. He was charged as an habitual offender and with felony with firearm enhanced penalties.
Layrock remained in the White County Detention Center on Thursday on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment and for a pretrial hearing on a charge of class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons (habitual offender) from a Nov. 25, 2022, incident.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Andrew Palmer with the White County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began searching for Layrock after being notified May 20 that there was a man with “apparent gunshot wounds” at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room.
Jacob McClung, the gunshot victim, reportedly told deputies that Layrock, “a convicted felon, showed up unexpectedly and forced entry” into a mobile home on Damsite Road. Layrock reportedly was armed with a revolver.
He reportedly started “destroying the house” and threatened to shoot the alleged victim before taking Brandy Massey, the alleged kidnapping victim, outside “against her will.”
McClung reportedly said that he yelled for the neighbors to call 911 and tried to go assist Massey, but “when he came around the trailer, Layrock was waiting in a shooting position and shot him.” He reportedly said the last he saw of Massey was her “being forced into the woods by Layrock.”
A perimeter was set up and a search begun by White County deputies, the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, the Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. When they found Layrock, he reportedly was holding Massey on the ground to avoid detection.
Massey reportedly said that Layrock entered the home “without permission,” forced her out of the residence “against her will” and forced her into the woods “against her will” after shooting McClung.
She said that for hours before they were found by law enforcement, he would make her “walk long distances” and “make her remove one of her shoes” when they took breaks.
Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said in May that the search for Layrock took “roughly five hours” and involved K-9s and watercraft. It ended when “White County detectives were able to make phone contact with Mr. Layrock and arrange his peaceful surrender.”
Seiders said that Massey “did not report any injuries and appeared to be unharmed.”
Information for this article was provided by staff writer Greg Geary.
