A Searcy 43-year-old officially is facing charges for a domestic violence incident that reportedly included striking the alleged victim with his vehicle.

A warrant was issued for Klinton B. Wyont at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recently on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on family or household member, four counts of class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief and class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. Wyont was no longer in custody this week, but is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.