A Searcy 43-year-old officially is facing charges for a domestic violence incident that reportedly included striking the alleged victim with his vehicle.
A warrant was issued for Klinton B. Wyont at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recently on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on family or household member, four counts of class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief and class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. Wyont was no longer in custody this week, but is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment.
Wyont also is accused of striking the alleged victim “numerous times in the face with his fist” March 15. Injuries observed by deputies with the White County Sheriff’s Office included “extensive bruising to several parts of her face and upper torso” and “a wide area of lacerations extending from above her knee to her hip,” Detective Sidney Marini wrote in the affidavit.
Other accusations against Wyont are that he used his vehicle to push the alleged victim’s parked vehicle “into the underpinning around the residence” and “ran over part of the fence on the property,” Marini wrote, adding that there were four minors in the residence “during the altercation,” and two were in the vehicle with him when he hit the alleged victim and ran over the fence.
The two juveniles in the vehicle reportedly said that Wyont “had been drinking alcohol that day.” They also reportedly said that the alleged victim tried to get out of the way of his vehicle, “but the open passenger door hit her.” He then rammed her vehicle “and ran over the fence before leaving and driving erratically,” they reportedly said.
During an interview after his arrest, Wyton called the physical altercation “a small ‘spit spat,’” Marini wrote. He said the alleged victim was struck by the vehicle because “she opened the door as it was in motion, and it caught her.” However, he reportedly acknowledged that her injuries “were either from the fight or being run over” and that two of the children “were in the vehicle with him during the incident.”
A McRae 52-year-old also is facing charges for reported threatening behavior to his ex-wife, telling her, “The only way I’m leaving you along is when you and me both are in the grave.”
A warrant was issued for Raymond Eugene Latture on charges of class B felony intimidating a witness, class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree, class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage and class A misdemeanor violation of protection order. Latture, who also is set to appear in court Tuesday for plea and arraignment, also was no longer in custody this week.
On May 14, Latture reportedly arrived at the Rodeway Inn in Beebe and broke the windows out of a Ford Explorer that belonged to him and his ex-wife. Beebe Police Department Detective Rob Ruble wrote that Latture had been arrested the previous day for a domestic battery involving her and was given a no-contact order when he was released.
While officers were at the hotel, “they witnessed Latture continually call and text message” the alleged victim, Ruble wrote. Officers also were provided with video of a phone call between Latture and the alleged victim, where he reportedly tells her, “You better drop every [expletive[ charge you got on me.” He also reportedly tells us, “I have two lead things going in your brain and mind at the same time; you wanna [expletive] with me, [expletive]?”
Video footage from the hotel “plainly” shows Latture knocking on a hotel room door, then getting “a pair of long-handle pruning shears from his truck” before breaking the vehicle’s windows, Ruble wrote. He then knocked on the door again, as well as the window of the hotel room, before resuming breaking the windows of the vehicle.
The hotel owner can be seen telling Latture to leave, but he refuses, Ruble wrote, then “several young juveniles are seen exiting the hotel room” before Latture moves in front of his truck and argues with the alleged victim. He reportedly “aggressively swings his right arm toward” her before leaving.
When he was found and arrested the next day, Latture had a rifle, two handguns and several rounds of ammunition with him, Ruble wrote.
A warrant also was issued for Tresdon Dale Meharg, 23, of Judsonia on charges of class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree, class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree and class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot. Meharg also is set to appear in court Tuesday, but was in the White County Detention Center on Thursday.
Meharg reportedly pulled a “homemade knife” on the alleged victim May 15 at a residence on Rocky Point Road and made threats, trying to get the alleged victim to fight. When he saw a White County deputy arrive, Meharg reportedly fled on foot, kicking “a door in that a relative had locked to keep Meharg from coming back in” after he had “eventually” gone outside.
After he was arrested “a short time later,” Meharg reportedly “made several spontaneous utterances” while being interviewed May 18, including saying, “All there is to talk about is what? I threatened to kill my [expletive] father.” He also said that he “put the knife down and everything,” and later made “some statements like, ‘I didn’t do nothing.’”
A warrant also was issued for Lucian Leroy Piazza, 31, of Pangburn on three counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree and class A misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order. Piazza, who also has a court appearance Tuesday, was in custody at the White County jail Thursday.
Piazza reportedly threatened neighbors and brandished a knife in the area of Mountain Home Drive outside of Pangburn on April 14. Witnesses reportedly said that he was “threatening to kill several individuals while wielding a knife.”
Piazza was found “hiding behind a car after being seen fleeing the area,” sheriff’s office Detective Blake Ellis wrote in the affidavit.
Ellis wrote that there was an active no-contact order against Piazza concerning a person who was “accompanying him during this incident.”
