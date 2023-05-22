A Searcy 43-year-old has been arrested and preliminarily charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and kidnapping, after a shooting Saturday morning near Providence and five-hour manhunt.
According to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the White County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. to a residence on Damsite Road "in reference to a possible shooting." They were told by a witness that Michael Layrock "had threatened to shoot anyone he found with his girlfriend," Seiders said. Layrock was last seen by the witness walking behind 264 Damsite Road with a pistol.
While at the scene, deputies reportedly learned that Jacob McClung was at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room "with gunshot wounds." McClung reportedly told deputies that he had been shot twice by Layrock at 264 Damsite Road and had last seen Layrock "dragging" Brandy Massey "into the woods behind" the residence.
"McClung was treated for his gunshot wounds and released," Seiders said.
Seiders said a perimeter was established and "an extensive search using K-9s and watercraft" was begun for Layrock with help from the Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
"Roughly five hours later, White County detectives were able to make phone contact with Mr. Layrock and arrange his peaceful surrender," Seiders said. "Upon locating and communicating with Mrs. Massey, she did not report any injuries and appeared to be unharmed."
In addition to class A felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder and class Y felony kidnapping, Layrock has been preliminarily charged with class Y felony aggravated residential burglary and class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons. A $250,000 bond was set Monday morning by White County Circuit Judge Mark Pate, and Layrock's next court appearance was set for 9 a.m. July 11. He remained in the White County Detention Center on Monday.
Layrock also has a court appearance set for June 7 for a charge of class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons (habitual offender) from a Nov. 22, 2022, incident at a residence on Apache Drive.
