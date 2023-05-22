A Searcy 43-year-old has been arrested and preliminarily charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and kidnapping, after a shooting Saturday morning near Providence and five-hour manhunt.

According to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the White County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. to a residence on Damsite Road "in reference to a possible shooting." They were told by a witness that Michael Layrock "had threatened to shoot anyone he found with his girlfriend," Seiders said. Layrock was last seen by the witness walking behind 264 Damsite Road with a pistol.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.