A 42-year-old Searcy woman accused of attacking her ex-boyfriend with a machete officially is facing a felony assault charge.
A warrant was issued earlier this month for Vickie Louise Whitson at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery and misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief. She also was charged as a habitual offender.
Whitson is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment. She was not in custody in White County on Wednesday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim at a residence on Tindall Road told deputies April 30 that Whitson had exited a camper with the machete “and began striking him, then also bit his face.” He reportedly said that he pushed her away and locked himself in his truck, which she then started striking with the machete.
The alleged victim had “a bloody mark to the left cheek and a cut above the left eye,” Goss wrote, adding that deputies also noted “marks or dents” on the vehicle.
The alleged victim reportedly said the attack came after he woke up that morning and “took a cup of coffee over to her mother next door then returned to work on his truck.” He said that after Whitson woke up, “she accused him of sleeping with her mother” and “using gasoline from the mower in his truck,” Goss wrote.
Whitson reportedly said she was upset because he “had stolen gas out of her house.” According to the affidavit, she also said after she had prepared some food and “sat down to eat,” the alleged victim “got on top of her and began to choke her,” so she hit him in the face to get him to get off of her.
“She stated that he then ‘ran her down’ outside and she demanded that he leave,” striking the truck with the machete after he got into it, Goss wrote. “There was no explanation about the transition from how she managed to get a machete ...”
Goss wrote that she also did not admit that she used a machete at all “until confronted by deputies.” However, Whitson reportedly “denied striking the victim” with the machete.
A 24-year-old Clinton woman also is facing aggravated assault and battery charges after reportedly attacking a deputy jailer May 1 at the White County Detention Center.
The two class D felony charges were filed against Haley Ann Leek on June 8. She is set to appear in court for plea and arraignment Aug. 4 and has been in jail since March 24.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Josh Biviano, Leek was “acting erratically” after taking a shower “by repeatedly opening and shutting the bathroom door.” She reportedly was told by Deputy Breanna Parker to stop, and when she didn’t, Parker “grabbed the bathroom door handle, preventing Leek’s continued actions.”
Leek reacted by attacking Parker, Biviano wrote, striking her “in the head, neck and face area.” She was restrained after two deputies came to assist Parker, who “suffered marks and abrasions to her head, neck and face as well as a bite (and bite mark) to her upper left arm, and patches of her hair pulled out.”
The attack was recorded by security cameras.
Leek had been arrested March 24 reportedly following another attack on a law enforcement officer. Bald Knob Cpl. Jeremy Criss wrote that he had responded to a call at the Bald Knob Public Library about a woman “hitting and breaking the glass door.”
Leek, who was sitting on a bench when Criss arrived, reportedly told him that the door was locked and it was broken by “an older lady inside [who] beat on the door and starting yelling at her.” Criss wrote that when he told Leek he was “going to the library to speak with the ladies inside and requested that she stay where she was,” she started yelling and cussing at him.
He reportedly advised her that she would be arrested for disorderly conduct if she continue yelling and cussing. When she cussed him again, he began to arrest her, Criss wrote, but she kicked him in the chin when he was placing her in the patrol unit. She reportedly tried to kick him again but was blocked before being placed in the police unit.
Inside the library, Criss reportedly was told that Leek was “advised” that because of COVID-19 concerns, “the library was open by appointment only.” That’s when she “started hitting and kicking the glass,” Criss wrote, resulting in the glass breaking in two spots.
After stopping at the police department for paperwork, Criss reportedly had NorthStar EMS “check out Ms. Leek due to her pulling her hair out, yelling, cussing and kicking the doors and windows of the patrol unit.” While he was walking her to the ambulance, she “jumped up and head butted him on the left side of the face,” he wrote. She also reportedly “refused to be seen by NorthStar,” so she was put back into the patrol car and taken to jail.
A Texas man also has been charged with second-degree battery, a class C felony, as well as misdemeanor driving while intoxicated (first offense) regarding a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas Highway 323 in White County. Robert A. Walton, 32, of Denton is scheduled for plea and arraignment Tuesday, but was not in the White County jail Wednesday.
Walton reportedly was driving a 2018 Nissan sedan that left the roadway around 10:18 p.m. May 3, struck “multiple embankment” and then overturned. A passenger in the vehicle suffered “severe injuries,” including “a broken back, broken neck, broken nose and a possible head concussion,” Arkansas State Trooper Andrew A. Lay wrote in the affidavit,” and was air-lifted to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
Walton reportedly had “indicators of alcohol impairment” and was taking to Unity Health-White County Medical Center to draw blood. On the way to the hospital, her reportedly admitted to having had “three beers and three shots of [80-proof] whiskey.”
A breath test “yielded a B.A.C. of 0.12,” Lay wrote, while a blood alcohol level of .08 is considered legally drunk in Arkansas for non-commercial drivers. The results of the blood sample, which was to be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab, were not included in the affidavit.
