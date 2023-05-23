A Searcy 41-year-old has officially been charged for an April incident for which he was arrested after being talked out of a residence on Ranchette Valley Loop he reportedly had locked himself inside with three firearms, including one he had pointed at another adult.
A warrant was issued for Christopher Lee Turner recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member and class C misdemeanor assault in the third degree on a family/household member.
Turner is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on June 6 for plea and arraignment. He was not in custody Tuesday.
White County deputies were sent to the Ranchette Village Loop residence April 9 for a domestic incident. The alleged victim of domestic violence reportedly was pushed to the ground during a struggle over a cell phone Turner had demanded from her along with keys during an argument. After she yelled for her adult son to come downstairs, Turner reportedly “pulled a firearm from a holster on his side and pointed it at” him.
He reportedly ordered the second alleged victim “onto the ground face down;” however, the first alleged victim was able to leave “and call for help.” The second alleged victim also was able to run upstairs and leave with a juvenile whom he alerted to what had happened.
Turner reportedly told the first alleged victim before deputies arrived “that it would be her fault if he died today.” He also “could be heard on the 911 stating that he was not going to hurt [her] kids; that if anyone got hurt, it would be him,” Detective Sidney Marini wrote in the affidavit.”
When deputies spoke with Turner, he “indicated to law enforcement that he had three firearms with him, and he was not going to come out,” Marini wrote.
A warrant also was issued for Brenda Michelle Armstrong, 40, of Little Rock on a charge of class D felony battery in the second degree. No court appearance had been set in the case as of Tuesday, and she was not in custody.
Armstrong is accused of shoving her 68-year-old neighbor to the ground and striking her “across the legs with a 7-foot board” during a dispute Feb. 28 at an apartment complex on Raines Road near Judsonia.
Armstrong reportedly told deputies that her elderly neighbor had confronted her “about taking the 7-foot board that [the neighbor] had been using to walk across a nearby ditch.”
The neighbor’s skin was broken and there was blood present on both of her legs where she said she had been struck by the board, Detective Chris Ellis wrote in the affidavit.
A warrant also was issued for Tevin Terrell Clark, 32, of Searcy on a charge of class C felony domestic battery in the second degree. He also was charged as a habitual offender.
Clark reportedly hit a pre-teen with “a black braided leather strap and an unknown hard orange object” April 5 at a residence on Searcy Street in Kensett. It was reported to the Kensett Police Department the next day and reportedly occurred “after a verbal altercation with his girlfriend.”
The alleged victim reportedly said “she was crying for him to stop and as he was hitting her, she told him he was hurting her worse than anyone before.”
“Clusters of bruising” were observed on her thigh and buttocks, Detective Mary Rudesill wrote in the affidavit.
“While I was photographing and documenting the bruises, she stated multiple times that she was still in pain,” Rudesill wrote. “She stated it hurt if anything touched her and sitting down was uncomfortable due to the location of the injuries.
“The victim also had reddish-colored marks on her right forearm from being struck with the unknown orange object.”
Although attempts to find Clark were unsuccessful, Rudesill wrote that in messages believed to be from him, he “admitted to ‘whooping her.’”
No court appearance has been set and Clark was not in custody Tuesday.
