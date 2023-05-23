A Searcy 41-year-old has officially been charged for an April incident for which he was arrested after being talked out of a residence on Ranchette Valley Loop he reportedly had locked himself inside with three firearms, including one he had pointed at another adult.

A warrant was issued for Christopher Lee Turner recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member and class C misdemeanor assault in the third degree on a family/household member.

