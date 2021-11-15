A 41-year-old Searcy man was sentenced to six years in prison last week for multiple felonies, including aggravated assault on a household/family member.
Thomas Alvin Jinks received three years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for the class D felony assault charge, three years for class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. three years for class D felony domestic battering in the third degree and six years for class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons. The sentences run concurrently. He pleaded guilty Nov. 9 in White County Circuit Court in a negotiated deal.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Misty Goss, Jinks was involved in an altercation May 7 at a residence on Webb Hill Road, where the alleged victim said she “was grabbed, pushed to her knees” and “her boyfriend slammed her head into the kitchen stove approximately 3-4 times.”
White County deputies observed “seven knots forming to her head as well as red marks to her neck/shoulder area” from the alleged attack, which also included the alleged victim being choked “to the point that she could not breathe,” thrown into a closet door and having an electric heater thrown at her, Goss wrote.
Jinks reportedly told her after pulling a gun on her that he would “blow your sorry [expletive] away.” A 9mm pistol, with five rounds including one in the chamber, was found by deputies under the bathroom vanity, Goss wrote.
Jinks reportedly was interviewed May 19 and said “he could not remember all the details” of the altercation.” He said he was struck by the alleged victim with a wooden spoon and pushed her off of him, “which caused her to be knocked into a closet door,” Goss wrote. “He denied that he struck her, choked her or put her on the floor.” He also reportedly denied knowing that she was injured or having a gun.
His criminal history showed a conviction Dec. 16, 2016, in Lonoke County for domestic battery, a subsequent offense.
Also last week, John David Rawe, 49, of El Paso was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty in a negotiated deal to class D felony fleeing.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Derek Warren with the sheriff’s office, Rawe refused to pull over after committing a traffic violation Aug. 1 and fled at speeds of up to 125 mph “showing a complete disregard for the safety of other motorists on the roadway.”
In addition to committing several other traffic violations, Rawe drove into “the oncoming lanes of traffic” on Arkansas Highway 319, despite the road having “multiple blind curves,” Warren wrote. The pursuit came to an end when Rawe’s vehicle was blocked in by Arkansas State Police at the Cabot exit of Arkansas Highway 67/167.
In another case, Stephanie Renae Stuart, 48, of Beebe received three years of probation after pleading guilty in a negotiated deal to second-degree battery, a class D felony; possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, a class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine, a class D felony.
Reportedly “under the influence of methamphetamine,” Stuart refused to leave the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room on May 7, yelling and growling at ER staff and calling them, “the Devil’s helpers.”
When Searcy police officer Tanya Ward went with Stuart into an exam room, Stuart “was screaming in a loud and high-pitched voice” and bit Ward, breaking the skin, when she and hospital security attempted to handcuff her, Detective Laurel Sexton wrote in the affidavit.
Stuart reportedly continued to resist as she was taken from the hospital, “dropping to her knees several times” and continually hitting the door of the patrol unit with her shoulder after being placed inside.
The drug charges against Stuart stemmed from a March 23 arrest during a traffic stop on Arkansas Highway 267, north of Garner. Stuart reportedly was stopped for driving 72 mph in a 55-mph zone.
