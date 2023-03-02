A Searcy 41-year-old accused of burning a residence on Foster Chapel Road with his 65-year-old mother inside in late December officially has been charged with attempted murder.
In addition to the class Y felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder charge, Thurman R. Gibson, 41, is facing charges of class A felony arson, class D felony battery in the second degree and class D felony terroristic threatening, according to a warrant issued Monday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Gibson, who is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment, remained in the White County Detention Center on Thursday on a $150,000 bond.
White County Sheriff's Office Investigator Paul McIntosh wrote in the affidavit that "it was learned" during the investigation that Gibson had threatened to kill his mother before walking outside and setting fire to the residence Dec. 30.
The alleged victim was pulled out of the burning residence "by her arms" by a witness, McIntosh wrote. Both of them had "severe burns to their arms, back and neck area."
When a deputy reportedly attempted to keep Gibson "from walking away" after responding to the call, he "became irrational and aggressive, throwing his jacket to the ground and walking towards her yelling." He reportedly attempted to flee after she attempted to Tase him twice.
Gibson also reportedly fought the deputy when she caught him, hitting her with his elbow in the left eye, "causing minor swelling and bruising," before another deputy arrived and Gibson was arrested "after a mid-length struggle."
McIntosh wrote that Gibson "continued making further death threats against the deputies and family members" while in the back of the patrol vehicle.
A 52-year-old El Paso man also is facing an attempted murder charge. Larry Wayne Wise Jr.'s charge is a second-degree class B felony, and he's also facing charges of class B felony domestic battery in the first degree, class B felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree and an unclassified misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Wise was not in custody in White County on Thursday, but is set for a pre-trial hearing April 5. He reportedly rammed his wife's car intentionally Jan. 3 "causing her to lose control" after she had called 911. The vehicle rolled "multiple times," Detective Andrew Palmer of the sheriff's office wrote in the affidavit, and the alleged victim suffered four broken ribs and a fractured finger.
Wise reportedly had "slurred speech, red and watery eyes, as well as the odor of intoxicants" on him when a deputy spoke to him. Wise, who has a felony conviction in Odessa, Texas, also reportedly had a rifle in the vehicle he was driving.
Palmer wrote that two witnesses confirmed that "a short time before the collision," Wise told his wife he had something for her while he was in his vehicle and told her "it was a gun." He reportedly chased her vehicle around at their residence on El Paso Road, blocking the driveway and gate repeatedly to stop her from leaving.
After she escaped onto El Paso Road, Wise "chased her down and forced her vehicle off the road, causing the Hummer to roll," Palmer wrote, adding that the investigation showed that Wise "intended to cause" his wife "serious physical injury and acted in a manner manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life."
