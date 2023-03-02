A Searcy 41-year-old accused of burning a residence on Foster Chapel Road with his 65-year-old mother inside in late December officially has been charged with attempted murder.

In addition to the class Y felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder charge, Thurman R. Gibson, 41, is facing charges of class A felony arson, class D felony battery in the second degree and class D felony terroristic threatening, according to a warrant issued Monday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

