A 36-year-old Searcy man was killed early Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 167 in Denmark.
According to the Arkansas State police, Bradon T. Sheets was standing in the middle of the southbound lanes on Highway 167 north of Arkansas Highway 87 at 4:47 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound 2017 Chevrolet.
Another unnamed person also was injured and taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center.
Arkansas State Police Cpl. Jason L. Glisson wrote that it was cloudy at the time of the accident, but the road was dry.
