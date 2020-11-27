A 34-year-old Searcy man who allegedly struck a woman in the head with a beer bottle, “struck her to the face,” threw her into a bathtub and “choked her to the point on not being able to speak” has been officially charged.
A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Jesus Corona on charges of aggravated assault on a family/household member, a class D felony; third-degree domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, a class A misdemeanor; and interference with emergency communication, a class A misdemeanor. The warrant includes enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim reported July 18 that she was involved in a physical disturbance with Corona at a residence on Hidden Meadows Road when she was attempting to give her 1-year-old son a bath.
It was noted that deputies “observed injuries to her right eye, which was severely swollen and bruised.” Other observations written in the affidavit included that the alleged victim’s hair on the left side of her head was matted with “dried blood that included having dried blood behind her ear.” The alleged victim reportedly stated that “blood from her head covered both her and her son’s clothing.”
Deputies took photographs of the alleged victim and Goss wrote she observed from them what “appeared to be redness and slight bruising to the left side of her neck.” Goss also wrote that the alleged victim said Corona took her cell phone and car keys so she “could not seek help.”
The alleged victim reportedly said she was having “extreme pain to her head” and was nauseated and dizzy. According to the affidavit, the woman sought treatment at Unity Health’s emergency room.
Corona was taken into custody Aug. 25 “on another incident” involving the alleged victim. A detective, according to the affidavit, tried to interview Corona but he declined to give a statement.
The detective went to the White County Detention Center to serve Corona a “no-contact order” and he reportedly became upset. Goss wrote that Corona “excitedly uttered that he threw a beer bottle in anger and did not mean to hit the victim, claiming that he was aiming for the toilet next to her. He stated that the beer bottle bounced up and struck her in the head.”
Corona’s bond has been set at $10,000. He was not in the White County jail Friday afternoon and no court date had been set.
A warrant also has been issued for 33-year-old Robert Eddy Jr. of Mount Vernon, who is being held on a $10,000 bond at the White County jail and is facing charges as a habitual offender of aggravated assault on a family/household member, a class D felony, and terroristic threatening in the first degree, a class D felony.
According to an affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Josh Biviano, he received information Sept. 25 regarding an aggravated assault that allegedly took place Sept. 23.
The alleged victim reportedly stated that Eddy Jr. entered her vehicle and “began acting erratically” after she stopped along Holleman Road in Rose Bud. The alleged victim reportedly said she believed Eddy “to be under the influence of narcotics.” She also said that she knew Eddy since the two of them were in a “previous dating relationship.”
Biviano wrote that the alleged victim said Eddy “told her to drive to the area of Gravel Hill Road.” After having arrived in that area, the alleged victim reportedly said Eddy “‘choked’ her with his arms/hands.” She reportedly was able to get out of the vehicle and deputies were dispatched to the area after a male witness contacted the White County 911 Communications Center.
The alleged witness who reportedly was trying to help said, according to the affidavit, that he was cussed out by Eddy, who allegedly “threatened him with death and serious injury,” stating he would use the alleged victim’s car to “run him over.”
When Biviano interviewed the alleged victim by phone, he wrote that he asked her what she felt when Eddy tried to “choke” her, and she replied that “it felt like I was dying.” The affidavit stated that she told the initial responding deputy that “she did not fear for her life.” Photographs were taken and bruising on her neck were observed.
Eddy was arrested Sept. 29 and taken to the White County Detention Center, where he reportedly admitted that he put the alleged victim “in a headlock and choked her during the incident.”
No court date has been set for Eddy’s case, either.
A warrant also has been issued for Anthony W. Burns of Bald Knob, who turns 43 Sunday. Burns is being held on a $5,000 bond in the White County Detention Center. He is facing charges of battery in the second degree, a class D felony, and habitual offender and is scheduled for a plea and arraignment hearing Tuesday in White County Circuit Court. at 9 a.m.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Derek S. Warren, Deputy Joshua Moudy responded to the Unity Health Emergency Room on Aug. 31 in regard to a broken arm. The alleged victim reportedly told Moudy that she had been involved in an altercation with Burns and he reportedly “struck her on the left forearm with a wooden rolling pin, causing an ulnar fracture.”
The alleged victim and her boyfriend provided statements Sept. 22 about the incident, according to the affidavit. The alleged victim reportedly said that she “raised her arm in a blocking motion” when Burns swung the rolling pin at her. Burns reportedly fled the scene after the pin struck her arm.
On Sept. 30, Burns was interviewed at the White County Sheriff’s Office by Warren and reportedly said the alleged victim “came at him and he went like this (swinging his arm to his side as if striking something).” Burns then reportedly said he was “actually just defending himself” and “raised his arm in a blocking motion” and then he said the alleged victim struck “his rolling pin with her arm.” Warren wrote that the statement was “inconsistent” with the alleged victim’s level of injury.
