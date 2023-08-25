Searcy police arrested a Searcy 34-year-old Thursday on child pornography charges.

A warrant had been issued for Dondrikez Damarious Wilson on Monday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on three counts class C felony distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child (first offense). Wilson remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday on a $75,000 bond. No court appearance had been set yet for plea and arraignment.

