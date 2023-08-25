Searcy police arrested a Searcy 34-year-old Thursday on child pornography charges.
A warrant had been issued for Dondrikez Damarious Wilson on Monday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on three counts class C felony distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child (first offense). Wilson remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday on a $75,000 bond. No court appearance had been set yet for plea and arraignment.
Lt. Todd Wells said that the charges stem from a possession of child porn report Searcy officers took the afternoon of April 7. “Wilson was named as a suspect in the investigation.”
On April 11, a search warrant was executed “for the premises of Wilson’s residence” on East River Avenue, Wells said. “During the search warrant, electronic devices were found in the residence.”
“Wilson was detained at the residence and brought to the Searcy Police Department for questioning by investigators. Wilson denied any involvements with the juvenile victim.”
Investigators examined electronic devices, included a cell phone owned by Wilson, during the investigation, according to Wells. They were found to “have photographs that depict a child engaging in sexually explicit conduct, as well as evidence of him persuading a child to engage in sexually explicit conversation for the purpose of producing a sexually explicit image.”
An affidavit in the case written by Detective Haley DiNapoli disclosed that a couple had reported to police that their teenaged juvenile had been having a sexual relationship “and sending nude photos through Facebook Messenger” to Wilson. They reportedly “provided images” of the minor as well as “Wilson’s conversation,” in which he asked for “nude photos as well as sexually explicit messages.” He also reportedly asked her “to delete the images off of her phone.”
Wilson reportedly told police that the juvenile “would occasionally message him on Facebook but that everything was work related.”
The juvenile reportedly confirmed that they worked together and said that “Wilson started messaging her on Facebook Messenger asking when she was going on break so he could come see her.” She reportedly admitted that they had sex and that he would ask for nude photos of her, which she sent and would delete after sending them “due to not wanting someone to go through her phone and see them.”
