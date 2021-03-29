A 33-year-old Searcy man accused of holding two women at gunpoint, firing a gun in their direction and forcing one into a vehicle officially is facing multiple felony charges.
A warrant was issued earlier this month for Kenneth Dewayne Turner at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; two counts of class D felony aggravated assault; two counts of class D felony terroristic threatening; habitual offender; and class B felony possession of a prohibited article in a correctional facility.
Turner was not in custody Monday afternoon. He is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on April 6 at 9 a.m.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Kara Osborne, officers responded last Nov. 22 to a disturbance call on Lakeshore Drive. There, they reportedly met with a female victim and witness who stated that Turner “was found to be on the residential property of the victim unlawfully.”
Turner, listed in the affidavit as a convicted felon, reportedly held a semi-automatic handgun on both women and ordered the victim to get out of the witness’ vehicle and into her own. He then fired the gun in their direction, according to the affidavit.
He then reportedly took keys and a phone away from the victim and “forced her into the passenger side of her vehicle” before driving to an “unknown location in White County.” He later called the witness and told her that “if anyone showed up, they would both die,” the witness reportedly stated.
However, after finding out that police had been contacted, he reportedly fled on foot. The alleged victim’s keys and vehicle were recovered, but her phone, debit card and driver’s license were not, Osborne wrote.
On Feb. 5, while Turner was in the White County Detention Center, information reportedly was received that he had possession of a cellphone. “No prohibited articles” were found during a search of his jail cell, but a metal detector showed that he had a “metallic object” on him,” Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano wrote in the affidavit.”
Turner “repeatedly asked to go to the restroom but was denied at the time for purposes of the search,” Biviano wrote. “Turner was then observed entering the restroom without permission ... .
“As the deputies went to enter the restroom after Turner, they heard an object hit the floor and upon entering, they found a cellphone in the shower area near Turner.”
Turner reportedly denied that the phone was his. However, it was identified as his by his wife, Biviano wrote, adding that Turner knew that having a cellphone was banned because “he has been an inmate of the White County Detention Center on numerous occasions.”
A warrant also was issued for another Searcy man, 28-year-old Joshua Malachi Gaines, on charges of class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree, class C felony first-degree false imprisonment and class D felony aggravated assault. Gaines was not in custody Monday afternoon and no court appearance had been set.
White County deputies reportedly were called to the area of Crosby Church Road on Jan. 9 concerning “a man with a rifle going from house to house.” While checking the area, a gunshot was heard at a residence on Crosby Church Road, where Gaines was found “walking around the property with a handgun,” Detective Derek S. Warren wrote in the affidavit.
Gaines reportedly was told the deputies were “there in reference to a man threatening people with a rifle” and replied, “Yeah, yeah, I definitely was, bro.”
Gaines reportedly told the deputies that he was mad at another man they detained whom Gaines believed had stolen a wallet and pistol out of his truck. The other man denied the theft and reportedly said Gaines “had threatened him with a rifle and with a pistol and then fired a shot from the pistol into the air.”
In an interview Jan. 12, the alleged victim reportedly said he had moved Gaines’ vehicle “so that he could leave,” and returned after learning that Gaines was accusing him of the thefts. Gaines then reportedly held him at gunpoint with a rifle while searching the alleged victim’s vehicle and shed. Then, Gaines reportedly “retrieved a revolver” from his truck, threatened the alleged victim and fired it into the air. He said he heard the deputies tell Gaines to “put the gun down” shortly after the gun was fired.
Gaines, also interviewed Jan. 12, reportedly said he “only had his pistol out during the altercation,” and “admitted to drinking alcohol on the date of the incident.”
Security footage from the First Baptist Church of Crosby reportedly confirmed the alleged victim’s account.
A warrant for class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening also was issued for Frank Vincent Ollis, 57, of Bald Knob at the request of the prosecuting attorney’s office. Ollis also was not in custody Monday afternoon and no court appearance had been scheduled.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Spenser Dangerfield, Officer Tyler Lisenbee was assisting in efforts to find “a possible armed subject” behind Rockin’ P Auto. The suspect reportedly had fired a BB gun at an individual after making a threat.
In the woods, Lisenbee heard someone talking and smelled a campfire. Then, he reportedly saw the light from a flashlight around 30 yards away and identified himself as police. Ollis “yelled threatening statements, indicating he wanted to inflict serious physical injury of death to” the officer, Dangerfield wrote. Lisenbee cuffed Ollis, but Dangerfield wrote that when he arrived at the scene, he couldn’t interview Ollis “due to him being heavily intoxicated.”
Body camera footage reportedly confirmed the threats against Lisenbee.
