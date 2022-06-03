A 33-year-old Searcy man arrested in March for damage done to the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens cemetery also is facing an aggravated assault charge.
A warrant was issued for Van Allen Hodge Jr. last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class C felony destruction or removal of cemetery or grave marker, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree, class C misdemeanor criminal trespass and class D felony aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer.
In April, he also was officially charged with class C felony destruction or removal of cemetery or grave marker, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief, class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot and class C misdemeanor public intoxication.
Hodge is set for plea and arraignment Tuesday in White County Circuit Court. He remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday.
The assault charge stems from an April 9 incident at the jail, but there is no public document available on arcourts.gov concerning what happened.
He was arrested March 11 during a security check at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens cemetery when he was found “standing outside the west doors of the mausoleum,” according to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Francis Ballek.
Ballek wrote that Hodge had been “criminally trespassed from the property” Jan. 29, 2021.
“Officers were doing a nightly security check at the cemetery when they noticed Hodge on the property and the damage,” Lt. Todd Wells said in March. “Hodge ignored the officers’ commands when confronted and tried to leave the property.”
He said Hodge was “quickly apprehended.”
Ballek wrote that Hodge was under the influence at the time of his arrest. He reportedly “damaged grave markers” and “six vases were torn from the wall” inside the mausoleum.
On March 29, still photographs from a game camera also showed Hodge “destroying the mausoleum” on another occasion by removing “placards, flowers and vases.” The reflection in the glass in the mausoleum showed him “stripping his clothes off and standing in the mausoleum, nude,” Sgt. Spenser Dangerfield wrote.
That incident was reported to the police by Roller Daniel Funeral Home employees March 1, but there were “no suspects” at the time and “they were unsure about surveillance.”
A warrant also was issued in late April for a 36-year-old Kensett man accused of fleeing from police responding to a theft of property report March 16 at the Beebe Walmart then resisting arrest.
Randall Alexander Scruggs has been charged with class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, death or serious injury; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; and class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot.
A pre-trial hearing in White County Circuit Court is set for Wednesday for Scruggs, who remained in custody Friday.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe officer Rob Ruble, Scruggs fled in a truck on Center Street, “passing other vehicles while oncoming vehicles were having to exit the roadway to the right. The vehicle then passed multiple vehicles using the center turn lane between Dewitt Henry [Drive] and U.S. [Highway] 67/167 at a high rate of speed also causing vehicles to exit the roadway.”
Scruggs reportedly drove up to 110 mph on U.S. 67/167 northbound, coming “inches from striking other vehicles on the roadway multiple times.” He “entered the construction zone south of Searcy at speeds in excess of 100-plus mph and was traveling in a closed lane,” Ruble wrote, coming within 100 yards of Arkansas Department of Transportation workers and vehicles.
Scruggs eventually attempted to flee on foot from officers after trying to drive through the yard of a residence, Ruble wrote. He reportedly made it a “short distance” then “passively resisted arrest.”
A loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in the vehicle along with suspected marijuana and methamphetamine.
In mid-May, a warrant was issued for Ned Williams III, 35, of Bald Knob on charges of class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons, class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree and class A misdemeanor harassing communications. He is set for a pre-trial hearing July 20, and was in custody Friday.
Williams was accused Jan. 31 of making “multiple unwanted calls and text messages” to the alleged victim since October 2021. Messages provided to the sheriff’s office included threats such as “you might want to see my 9mm” and “when I see u run,” Detective Misty Goss wrote in the affidavit. He also reportedly sent a photo “of himself holding a bolt-action rifle with a scope.”
The alleged victim reportedly said she has been “physically harmed” by Williams before and believed he would do it again if he could find her. He had cases pending in White County District Court-Searcy Division on “similar misdemeanor charges” filed by the alleged victim, Goss wrote.
