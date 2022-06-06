A Searcy 32-year-old facing multiple rape charges has been accused of trying to pay off witnesses to get the charges dropped or get them to not testify.
A warrant was issued recently for Terry Glen Foust II at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s office on the charge of class C felony criminal attempt to commit witness bribery. Foust, who remained in the White County Detention Center on Monday, is set to appear for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on June 21.
Foust also has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for that date on six charges of class Y felony rape that reportedly occurred from 2008-11 and involved three victims.
White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows wrote in the affidavit that Foust was arrested last Oct. 8 and was ordered “not to have contact with any of the victims directly or indirectly, even through a third party.”
She wrote that while she was searching through Jailmail on Jan. 12, she found a message from Foust from Oct. 18 to an individual whom he appears to be asking “to pay off witnesses to get his criminal charges dropped and/or influence victims not to testify.”
The individual who received the message reportedly told Meadows on Jan. 14 that she was “an old friend” of Foust’s and reached out to him “when she realized he was in jail.”
“She confirmed that she received the message sent by Foust regarding giving potential victims money, but advised she misunderstood what he was asking and never followed through,” Meadows wrote, adding that before she left, the individual “advised she agreed that the message appeared that Mr. Foust was talking about offering the victims 500 dollars to drop the charges and 500 more dollars after the charges were successfully dropped. She promised to not have contact with him again.”
Foust was accused in December 2020 of raping and sodomizing a child “multiple times” when she was between the ages of 5 and 12. The alleged victim reportedly said “he would threaten or intimidate her to make her keep the sexual assaults secret.”
Another alleged victim came forward June 26, 2021, reportedly saying she also had been raped and sodomized by Foust, with “a lot of incidents” happening when she was a pre-teen. She reportedly said he “would use intimidation and threats to keep her quiet.”
Foust was interviewed last Sept. 17 and reportedly admitted to having sex with those alleged victims and at least two more girls under the age of 14 when he was 18 to 20. However, he “denied using force or making any threats to the victims,” Meadows wrote.
A third alleged victim reportedly told Meadows on Oct. 8 that Foust “raped and sodomized her repeatedly” from the age of 8 to 16. She also reportedly said he “would use threats, be forceful and had even brandished weapons such as knives and guns to scare her into submission.”
A warrant also was issued late last month for Timothy J. Thomas, 38, of Romance on a charge of class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. Thomas is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning for plea and arraignment. He was not in custody in White County on Monday.
Thomas reportedly approached a residence on Sunset View Road on April 9 while a White County deputy was talking to an alleged victim about a disturbance and said, “I’ll blow your [expletive] head off.”
When he was arrested, Thomas reportedly said that he was making the threat toward the alleged victim and not toward the deputy.
