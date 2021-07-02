A 31-year-old Searcy resident accused of threatening Judsonia's assistant police chief while being taken to jail officially has been charged.
A warrant was issued for Lloyd Turner Choate III earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office on the charge of class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening.
According to the affidavit written by Judsonia Police Department Detective Mary Rudesill, Choate had been arrested April 15 after police responded to a residence on Main Street regarding him "unlawfully being on the premises."
On the way to the White County Detention Center, Choate reportedly "began questioning the charges" against him. When told that "he could be charged with a felony" because of the complaint against him, Rudesill wrote that Choate became angry, "verbally aggressive and threatened physical harm" to Assistant Chief Joseph Gossett.
Choate reportedly said that if Gossett charged him with breaking or entering, he "would physically assault" Gossett when he got out of jail. According to the affidavit, Choate "has a lengthy criminal history with multiple arrests for battery, violation of no-contact orders and disorderly conduct." Rudesill wrote that he had an active protection order against him because of "pending domestic battery charge."
When Choate was taken to the county jail April 15, he was "released prior to booking due to medical reasons," Rudesill wrote. However, he was arrested the next day "for the incident on the 15th after learning he was in jail on an unrelated charge."
He is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday, but he was not in the White County Detention Center on Friday afternoon.
A warrant for class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree also was issued for Lance Lynn Howell, 54, of Judsonia. Howell also is scheduled for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
On May 8, a Douglas Street resident reportedly told a White County deputy that Howell, her oldest son, "had been threatening to break her neck." She was being taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center at that time because her "blood pressure was extremely high."
According to the affidavit, Howell was located at a residence in "depot town across the tracks in Judsonia." He reportedly said he had not spoken to his mother "all day, or really seen her much. He said he had been in his room most of the day while at her house."
Lt. Eric Camp wrote that he had seen Howell at the Douglas Street residence earlier in the day, although "he left soon after my arrival." The alleged victim reportedly had a "valid" no-contact order, and Howell was arrested "due to the severity" of his threat and the alleged victim's "fear for her own well being," Camp wrote.
Howell was not in custody in White County on Friday afternoon.
