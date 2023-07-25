A Searcy 31-year-old accused of burning his wife with a cigarette, breaking her hand and “lighting her hair on fire” last year is facing assault and battery charges.

A warrant was issued for Damien Ryan Kissinger at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member and class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. Kissinger is scheduled for plea and arraignment Sept. 5 in White County Circuit Court. He is no longer in custody.

