A Searcy 31-year-old accused of burning his wife with a cigarette, breaking her hand and “lighting her hair on fire” last year is facing assault and battery charges.
A warrant was issued for Damien Ryan Kissinger at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member and class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. Kissinger is scheduled for plea and arraignment Sept. 5 in White County Circuit Court. He is no longer in custody.
The alleged attack at a residence on Arkansas Highway 16 was reported July 29, 2022. White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Andrew Palmer wrote in the affidavit that Kissinger burnt her finger while attempting “to take keys away from her” July 28. He also was alleged to have “grabbed her hand and broke it ... in the process of doing that.” Her hand was noted “to be extremely swollen.
Then the next day, Kissinger reportedly “lit the emissions of an aerosol can on fire and aimed the fire towards her,” which set her hair on fire. She was observed to have singed hair on her head and hands.
A warrant also was issued for Gary Wayne Spencer III, 27, of Searcy on a charge of class B felony battery in the first degree for a shooting that took place May 22 outside of the Captain D’s restaurant on Race Avenue. Spencer also is out of custody on bail. He is set to appear for plea and arraignment next Tuesday.
Spencer reportedly confessed to the shooting during an interview with police that afternoon, but said that the alleged victim, previously identified to The Daily Citizen as Barbara Jean Carrier of Austin, “was charging at his girlfriend.”
“Video footage was recovered from Dale’s Clothing,” Searcy Police Department Detective Haley Dinapoli wrote in the affidavit. “The footage did not show Carrier to be acting aggressive.”
Lt. Todd Wells previously told the newspaper in May that Spencer had pulled out a handgun during an argument that morning outside of the restaurant and shot Carrier once in the leg. He said then that the injury did not appear to be life-threatening. A tourniquet had been applied by officers, Dinapoli wrote.
“A nearby witness” told police that he saw a white passenger car pull up to the restaurant and an “unknown White male” get out of the driver’s side and shoot Carrier “before leaving, traveling west.” A 9mm shell casing was recovered from the parking lot and a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) was issued.
Spencer was arrested a short time later by Searcy police officers during a traffic stop, Wells said. He was pulled over at another restaurant, Subway on Race Avenue, and taken, along with a passenger, to the police department for questioning.
“Through Spencer’s cooperation, detectives recovered the gun, [a] Beretta APX 9mm, in two pieces at his mother’s house,” Dinapoli wrote.
