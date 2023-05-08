A Searcy 30-year-old was killed and a 12-year-old girl injured in a motorcycle accident on Panther Creek Road on Sunday night.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Casey A. Guthrie was westbound near the 200 block east of Arkansas Highway 16 on a 2002 Suzuki when he ran off the road to the right and "collided with a culvert." The motorcycle overturned about both Guthrie and the child were thrown from the vehicle.
