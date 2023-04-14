A drug dealer from Searcy who grabbed a pregnant woman by the neck and hit her head on the wall and took two children from her reportedly at gunpoint in another incident has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Tyler Garrett Scott, 30, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, two counts of class A felony possession of 10 to 100 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver and class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine (for which he received 22 years each), class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package meth (for which he got 20 years), two counts of class C felony interference with custody (for which he got 10 years), class D felony third-degree domestic battering (to a pregnant woman) and class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely psilocybin, (for which he got five years each) and class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, (for which he got a year). All of his sentences run concurrently and he received 504 of jail credit.
In April 2019, White County deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on Schmidt Road in Judsonia, where a woman who was seven months' pregnant told them that she and Scott had been in an argument that turned physical, according to the affidavit written by Detective Heather Meadows. Scott broke items in the home before grabbing her neck and squeezing "while hitting her head against the wall." Red marks on her neck were seen by a deputy and were "consistent with someone grabbing her at the neck."
Scott was located at his parents' home and arrested. A no-contact order was issued.
Then, deputies returned to the residence on Schmidt Drive that October for "a possible aggravated assault and kidnapping." The same complainant called 911 from a neighbor's house after an altercation with Scott "over separating and custody of the couple's children." She reportedly said Scott had taken her infant son and her daughter from her at gunpoint. The children were placed in a vehicle and Scott left in a separate vehicle.
Scott was contacted and "agreed to come to the sheriff's office to provide a statement." He said his relationship with the children's mother "had become volatile and toxic and he wanted to move out." He said both of them were addicted to drugs, but he felt she was "an unfit mother."
"Scott denied taking the children by force or under threat of a weapon," Meadows wrote. "He claimed he had a 'pellet' gun that he had in the waistband of his pants," but did not point it at her or threaten her with it "or any other weapons." However, Scott refused a polygraph, saying "it was because he had pointed a gun at [the victim] a number of times in their past."
The drug charges against Scott stem from traffic stops April 5, 2021, and Oct. 22, 2020, the second in the parking lot of the East Market Street Apartments, of a vehicle driven by the same woman with Scott as a passenger, and a vehicle found wrecked and abandoned in a ditch near the 35 mile marker northbound Oct. 21, 2020.
Other felony cases resolved in White County Circuit Court last month included:
- Misty Marie Sitzmann of North Little Rock was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Correction after pleading guilty to class D felony theft by receiving (habitual offender) and class C felony failure to appear.
- Luke Carlton Snelson of Griffithville was given four years of probation after pleading guilty to class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/weigh meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.