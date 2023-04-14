Tyler Garrett Scott

A drug dealer from Searcy who grabbed a pregnant woman by the neck and hit her head on the wall and took two children from her reportedly at gunpoint in another incident has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Tyler Garrett Scott, 30, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, two counts of class A felony possession of 10 to 100 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver and class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine (for which he received 22 years each), class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package meth (for which he got 20 years), two counts of class C felony interference with custody (for which he got 10 years), class D felony third-degree domestic battering (to a pregnant woman) and class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely psilocybin, (for which he got five years each) and class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, (for which he got a year). All of his sentences run concurrently and he received 504 of jail credit.

