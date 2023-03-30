A Searcy 29-year-old accused of inserting a "sex toy" into a toddler officially has been charged with rape.
A warrant was issued Tuesday for Daniel Carlton Selby at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office on the class C felony. No court appearance had been scheduled as of Friday morning, and Selby was not in custody. A $100,000 bond and a no-contact order were issued.
The sexual assault of a 2-year-old was reported Jan. 19, according to the affidavit written by Detective Kendall Samuel of the Searcy Police Department. He wrote that it was learned Jan. 20 "through investigation" that there was an outstanding warrant for Selby for failure to appear, so he was arrested at this residence and taken to the police department for questioning.
Selby reportedly admitted giving the toddler the sex toy to play with on her private parts. He reportedly applied lubricant with his finger on the juvenile's genitalia and on the toy and showed her "how to use it before giving it to her to use on her own."
A warrant also was issued this week for Roger DM Hatfield, 34, of Searcy on two counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree.
Hatfield has been accused of "unwanted sexual abuse" by a pre-teenager. It was reported to the Searcy Police Department on March 15, 2022, by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division.
According to the affidavit written by Samuel, the female juvenile reportedly mentioned numerous situation in which Hatfield would make comments about" her breasts and that he would touch them "above and below her clothing." He also reportedly would completely undress her and touch her private area "above and below the clothing." In addition, the juvenile reportedly said Hatfield "would stand in the bathroom and watch" as she used the toilet or showered.
Samuel wrote that after he was assigned the case last April 15, he learned that the juvenile had accused Hatfield of sexual abuse in 2020, reportedly saying in the 2020 report that he would touch her private area "while she was naked, would go to the bathroom with her and would be in the shower with her while she bathed."
In addition to disclosing "all the previous mentioned behaviors exhibited by Hatfield" when the juvenile was interviewed March 14 of that year by a CACD investigator, the juvenile also reportedly said "she did not feel safe with Hatfield."
Samuel wrote that Hatfield would not agree "to be interviewed regarding the allegations." He wrote that her "statements of fact appear to be vaguely based on her age and innocence," but "her accusations have been consistent and are relative."
Hatfield also was not in custody Friday morning and no court appearance had been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.