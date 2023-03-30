A Searcy 29-year-old accused of inserting a "sex toy" into a toddler officially has been charged with rape.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for Daniel Carlton Selby at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office on the class C felony. No court appearance had been scheduled as of Friday morning, and Selby was not in custody. A $100,000 bond and a no-contact order were issued.

