A 29-year-old Searcy resident accused of breaking in and assaulting his estranged girlfriend in West Point, hitting her in the face and body with his fists and a cell phone, officially has been charged with multiple felonies.
A warrant was issued for Tyler Sinclair Crow at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office earlier this month on charges of class Y felony aggravated residential burglary, class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class C felony second-degree domestic battery and class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening.
Crow remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday afternoon on a $75,000 bond after being arrested Feb. 2, and he is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on May 17 at 1 p.m. for plea and arraignment.
According to the affidavit, the White County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic battery report Jan. 2 around 4:15 a.m. in which the alleged victim was calling from a neighbor’s residence to say she had been assaulted by Crow at her residence on Arkansas Highway 36 East in West Point.
The alleged victim reportedly told deputies Crow had broken in through a window, had a gun with him, “made numerous threats and had beat her in the face and body with his fists and cell phone.” In order to prevent her from calling for help, Crow reportedly took her cell phone.
Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows wrote in the affidavit that deputies confirmed the alleged victim had “numerous injuries to her face” and she was taken by ambulance for treatment. She reportedly suffered two black eyes, multiple bruises, a broken nose and a bloody “eye contusion.”
Crow, a felon and absconder, reportedly had left behind the firearm, which was discovered to be stolen.
Text messages from Crow to the alleged victim contained “demeaning and vulgar” comments as well as comments “that were threatening in nature, making it clear she could not keep him from coming back,” Meadows wrote. One of the messages reportedly said that if she didn’t contact him he was coming no matter what and “bringing hell with me.” The alleged victim also reportedly said that while he was beating her, Crow told her “she would die and had also threatened to burn her inside her home.”
A warrant also was issued recently for Zachary K. Hays, 32, of Pangburn on charges of class B felony residential burglary, class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member, class A misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication.
Hays remained in custody Monday after his arrest Feb. 9, and he is set for plea and arraigment May 4 at 9 a.m.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Andrew C. Holloway of the White County Sheriff’s Office, an aggravated burglary was reported at a residence on Arkansas Highway 16 on Jan. 26.
Hays, one of the two alleged victims’ ex-boyfriend, reportedly demanded money from them while holding a shovel, striking a refrigerator at least twice while one of them was hiding behind it. He also alleged struck the railing of the bed the other victim was confined to because she was paralyzed.
Holloway wrote that there were streaks of mud on the refrigerator, a dent in the bed railing and a television next to the refrigerator also was damaged.
When Hays reportedly was told by one of the alleged victims that she was going to call 911, he fled with both of their cell phones.
When interviewed about the accusations Feb. 9, Hays reportedly asked for an attorney and “refused to provide a statement.”
A warrants also was issued for Benjamin Allen Overstreet, 29, of Clinton on charges of class B felony residential burglary and class A misdemeanor theft of property.
Overstreet was in custody Monday afternoon after his arrest Feb. 8, and is set to appear in court May 4.
Overstreet is accused of breaking into a residence on Arkansas Highway 13 near Judsonia on Feb. 8. He reportedly was inside the residence when the renter arrived home and was “standing just outside the door of the residence” when White County deputies arrived.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Chris L. Ellis, Overstreet told deputies he had permission to be at the residence and had been brought there the previous night by the person who gave him that permission.
The renter, who was “in the process of moving out,” reportedly said that he had found two days earlier that someone had broken the laundry room window and appeared to have gone through items in the house, although the only things found missing was a pair of tennis shoes and around $5 in change. A backpack Overstreet had on him when he was arrested contained those items.
The day the renter returned to the residence and reportedly found “Overstreet sitting in a chair in the bedroom,” Overstreet reportedly also told him that a friend had “let him into the residence to stay there.”
