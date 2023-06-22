A shot fired Thursday behind Southwest Middle School, leading to a short lockdown while summer school was in session, resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old Searcy man who reportedly fled from police while intoxicated.
Dylan Rigsby has been charged preliminarily with fleeing, DWI (second offense) and DWI refusal to submit to a chemical test after officers responded to the shots-fired call, according to Lt. Todd Wells with the Searcy Police Department.
“We had a quick response by officers, plus our school resource officer was working summer school duty when the shot happened,” Wells said. “Responding officers were able to locate a suspect vehicle. The vehicle was stopped after a pursuit and Rigsby was identified as the driver. Rigsby smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and swayed as he walked. Rigsby refused testing for his intoxication level. Evidence was collected from the traffic stop and scene of the shots fired call.”
Wells said there was more evidence to be processed from the traffic stop and scene where the shot was fired, “so at this point in the investigation additional charges are pending. SWMS did go on lockdown for a short period of time but was quickly released once officers were satisfied there was no longer a threat. Rigsby was transported to the White County jail for booking."
