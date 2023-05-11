A Searcy 29-year-old was arrested earlier this week after White County 911 Communications received a call about a man with his hands zip-tied behind his back who had run up to the caller's residence asking for help.
According to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information for the White County Sheriff's Office, Paul Le was taken into custody Monday on charges of first-degree kidnapping-false imprisonment, aggravated robbery and theft. He was being held Thursday morning in the White County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.
Seiders said 911 was called from the Center Hill community at approximately 1 p.m. Monday. The man who ran up to the caller was handcuffed with heavy-duty zip ties, he said, and reportedly told the caller someone was trying to kidnap him and asked to be freed from his restraints.
The caller then reportedly saw a large maroon-colored sport utility vehicle flee the scene before the restrained man ran away from the caller and entered a residence.
Deputies responded to the area and attempted to contact the restrained man, Seiders said. “When they could not make contact, and fearing for his safety, they forced entry into the home and located the man,” who did not require medical treatment.
White County detectives, with the assistance of Central Arkansas Drug Task Force investigators, developed Le as a suspect and began looking for him, Seiders said. They spotted him in a maroon Cadillac Escalade and followed him. Le attempted to evade them but a traffic stop was initiated in the area of Country Club Road and Arkansas Highway 36 West.
Two properties were searched in the investigation and the Escalade was seized, Seiders said. Investigators also seized approximately 4 pounds of marijuana and 13 pounds of THC products.
Le is set for plea and arraignment June 8 in White County District Court on a charge of drinking public or drinking on highway, a class A misdemeanor for an April 23 violation.
