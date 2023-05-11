Drugs seized

Investigators with the White County Sheriff's Office and Central Arkansas Drug Task Force seized approximately 4 pounds of marijuana and 13 pounds of THC products during a traffic stop Monday on Patrick Le, 29, of Searcy who was being sought as the suspect in an alleged kidnapping attempt in Center Hill earlier that day. Le was arrested and taken to the White County Detention Center, where he was being held on a $150,000 bond.

 Contributed photo

A Searcy 29-year-old was arrested earlier this week after White County 911 Communications received a call about a man with his hands zip-tied behind his back who had run up to the caller's residence asking for help.

According to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information for the White County Sheriff's Office, Paul Le was taken into custody Monday on charges of first-degree kidnapping-false imprisonment, aggravated robbery and theft. He was being held Thursday morning in the White County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

