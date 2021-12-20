A Searcy 28-year-old was killed Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of an Interstate 40 eastbound lane in North Little Rock.
The unknown vehicle fled the scene after hitting Jermaine Edwards, according to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary. Edwards, who was in the middle of the first lane, also was struck by a 2015 Mazda 3 and 2015 Lexus near mile marker 154. However, Trooper Austin Kennedy wrote that the first vehicle caused “fatal injuries.”
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, which was 5:47 p.m., Kennedy wrote.
