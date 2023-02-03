A 28-year-old Searcy woman may have chosen the worst backpack to steal.
Kharley Elizabeth Jones is facing a class D felony theft of property lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake, according to a warrant issued Monday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, after reportedly picking up a backpack left in the parking lot of the Searcy Police Department’s east precinct last Nov. 10 containing items belonging to the department.
An iPhone that was in the backpack “was deposited into an ecoATM” on Race Avenue, investigator John Stone wrote in the affidavit, and a laptop was sold to “an individual in Kensett.” However, all of the items in the backup were recovered Nov. 11 during the investigation.
Jones “did not wish to speak with detectives about the incident” when brought in for an interview Nov. 10, Stone wrote. However, when told she was under arrest, she reportedly “admitted to taking the bag from the parking lot.”
Jones was not in custody in White County on Friday and no court appearance had been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.