A Searcy 28-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon following a shots-fired incident on Willow Street.

Dion Lamont Brown El has been preliminarily charged with attempted murder. He was developed as a suspect, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department, after officers responded to the call near 3300 E. Race Ave.

