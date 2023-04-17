A 27-year-old from Searcy was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week in the October 2021 shooting death of a 19-year-old in the Kensett area.

Jonathon Andrew Henderson pleaded guilty to class A felony second-degree murder in White County Circuit Court on April 6. The charge was reduced from class Y felony capital murder with accomplice in a negotiated deal. Henderson was given 517 days of jail credit.

