A 27-year-old from Searcy was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week in the October 2021 shooting death of a 19-year-old in the Kensett area.
Jonathon Andrew Henderson pleaded guilty to class A felony second-degree murder in White County Circuit Court on April 6. The charge was reduced from class Y felony capital murder with accomplice in a negotiated deal. Henderson was given 517 days of jail credit.
Details from the affidavit show that Quinton Alonzo Brown of Kensett and Henderson were developed as suspects, along with Ashton Teron Williams, 20, of Searcy in the Oct. 27 drive-by shooting of Tommie Jacoby Welton based on a Snapchat video received by the White County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 4 of that year that showed "an 'inside the vehicle' viewpoint'" of the incident on Usery Road.
Detective Chancey Warden told The Daily Citizen that a witness statement and evidence collected during the investigation were used to identify the three suspects.
Welton died moments after being taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to his torso after 911 was called at 2:18 a.m. Oct. 27. He had been struck by one of six bullets fired into a mobile home, according to Detective Derek S. Warren, while "multiple bullet defects" also were "found in the vehicle parked in front of the residence."
The person who posted the Snapchat video was identified as Henderson, and he reportedly confirmed that he had taken it with his cellphone and posted it. Henderson reportedly said he had picked up Williams and Brown in Searcy and "followed directions" from Williams to the Usery Road residence. After Henderson turned the vehicle around at the end of the driveway, Williams reportedly was videotaped shooting out of the window. Henderson then drove Williams and Brown back to Walnut Street in Searcy.
Henderson reportedly said "he thought the intent of the incident was to rob" Welton because Williams told him that Welton had robbed him. Henderson also reportedly accused Welton of having robbed him.
Brown was interviewed by detectives Nov. 5 and reportedly said that he did not know "that the shooting was going to take place." He also identified Williams as the shooter and said he used a brown and black 9mm Glock handgun with an extended magazine, Warren wrote. Brown also reportedly said he was intoxicated that night "from using 'Bars' and consuming alcohol."
Williams surrendered at the sheriff's office Nov. 8, but "refused to provide any statement of his involvement," Warren wrote.
The original Snapchat video of the shooting was found Dec. 2 and showed that it had been uploaded to Henderson's "Snapchat Stories on the night of the incident," Warren wrote. Snapchat information on Brown provided Dec. 14 show "multiple videos" of him and Williams holding a brown Glock with an extended magazine. Other videos showed "illegal drugs, money, marijuana and edibles."
The cases against Williams and Brown were nolle prossed in October 2022 due to the state having "received additional evidence which could prevent it from meeting its burden beyond a reasonable doubt at this time." Williams had been charged with class Y felony capital murder, class Y felony unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle in the first degree and class D felony aggravated assault. Brown had been charged with class Y felony capital murder with accomplice.
In other felony cases resolved in White County Circuit Court:
- Eric Hunter Davis of Searcy was given five years of probation after pleading guilty to class C felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine.
- Melissa Dawn Duede of Newport was sentenced to five years in the Arkansas Department of Correction after pleading guilty to class C felony forgery and class A misdemeanor theft of property.
- Scott Titus Wade Gossett of North Little Rock was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Correction after pleading guilty to class D felony non-financial identity fraud.
- Damen Dempsey Hickman of Bald Knob was sentenced to four years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for probation revocation, possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale meth and two counts of class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, five years of probation for possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and class D felony third-degree domestic battery and a year of probation for class A misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.
- Jordan Andrew Huntsman of Searcy agreed to forfeit his guns and ammo for class A misdemeanor first-degree assault (reduced from class D felony aggravated assault in a negotiated deal).
- Joseph Heath Hurst of Bald Knob had charges nolle prossed for class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member, class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree and class A misdemeanor domestic battering in the third degree.
