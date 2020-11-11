A 27-year-old Searcy woman who was on drugs when she struck a pedestrian with a vehicle was sentenced to five years in prison last week.
Mandy Lynn Evans pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal in White County Circuit Court on Nov. 5 to class D felony second-degree battery (motor vehicle or motor boat) and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated (DWI 1st). She received five years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for the felony and a year for the DWI, with the sentences to run concurrently.
Arkansas State Trooper Robert Puckett wrote in the affidavit that he "responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Riverview Road" on Oct. 24, 2019.
Puckett wrote that he spoke to Evans, the driver, who said she had "looked down at her phone and did not see the individual walking," striking him with the front of her vehicle.
While talking to Evans, Puckett reportedly noticed that she was having "trouble with her balance and speech. Evans would also appear to almost fall asleep while standing."
Evans reportedly told Puckett that she had taken methamphetamine and heroin. She was then taken to the White County Law Enforcement Center for a drug evaluation.
Deputy Andrew Palmer concluded that Evans was intoxicated and was unfit to operate a motor vehicle."
Puckett wrote that the pedestrian "received multiple staples in his head and other possible internal injuries."
