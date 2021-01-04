A 26-year-old Searcy resident accused of pointing a gun at plainclothes officers in an unmarked vehicle in the parking lot of the Stone Gate Apartments, claiming “this is my hood and I run this place,” is facing charges that include aggravated assault.
A warrant was issued for Dion Lamont Brown El last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the two class D felonies, along with possession of firearms by certain persons, a class B felony, and theft by receiving, a class D felony.
Although a $100,000 bond was issued, Brown El was not in custody Monday afternoon. He also had not been scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court.
Central Arkansas Drug Task Force Investigator Conlee Busselle wrote in the affidavit that he and another officer were in the vicinity of the Stone Gate Apartments on Elm Street the morning of Sept. 21 because “officers had received information about the area being a high crime area.”
After they pulled into the parking lot of the apartment complex, a cream-colored, four-door vehicle there reportedly sped around them and attempted to “block them in.” When they rolled down the window on the passenger side to ask what was going on, Brown El “started yelling and cussing” at them, Busselle wrote, telling them, “This is my hood and I run this place and that you crackers need to get the [expletive] out of here.”
When asked by the investigators what he said, Brown El reportedly became “very agitated and told them again that they better leave. Then, he reached into his waistband and started to pull out a gun, Busselle wrote. As the officers were driving off, “Brown exited the vehicle with a black and silver pistol in his right hand” and pointed the gun at the officers as they “sped off to avoid being shot at.”
The vehicle was kept under “visual surveillance” and after Brown El and a black woman got into it, a Searcy Police Department unit pulled into the parking lot. The vehicle, driven by Ayana Garner, reportedly “fled eastbound” on Chrisp Avenue.
Busselle wrote that Searcy police pursued the vehicle “through multiple residential streets at a high rate of speed” before they were able to block it in on Elm Street.
Brown El was arrested and had a pistol holster on him. The gun, a SCCY 9mm with a live round chambered, reportedly was found when Busselle checked the front passenger seat area. The gun reportedly was stolen out of Hot Springs County.
Busselle wrote that officers also found a small amount of marijuana on Brown El, who has prior felony convictions for second-degree assault and resisting arrest in May 2017 in Delaware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.