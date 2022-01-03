A Searcy 24-year-old accused of not seeking medical aid for an individual who had overdosed until the next afternoon has been charged with abuse of a corpse.
According to the warrant issued last week for his arrest on the class C felony charge, Conley Stuart Branscum also has been charged with class B felony maintaining a drug premises in a drug-free zone. No court date had been set as of Monday afternoon.
Caleb Brandon was found dead in a residence on Chrisp Avenue, near the Carmichael Community Center, on June 25 from “a fatal fentanyl overdose,” according to Central Arkansas Drug Task Force Investigator Sam Webb.
Branscum reportedly said that Brandon had come to the residence the previous night around 10 “in order to drink and do drugs.” Brandon passed out, “striking his head hard enough to cause it to bleed,” and Branscum reportedly went to bed for “a few hours.”
Waking up around 4 a.m., Branscum reportedly said he saw Brandon still on the floor not moving and made an effort to wake him by shaking, moving and yelling at him. Thinking Brandon was “just sleeping,” Branscum “did not render any form of aid,” Webb wrote.
Around 12 hours later, Branscum reportedly attempted again to wake Brandon after having been up since earlier that afternoon, “just stepping over” the body. “After roughly 30 minutes of attempting to wake Brandon," Branscum reportedly called for “emergency medical services to respond due to believing that Brandon was deceased.”
Webb wrote that he observed the body “on the floor with a larger pool of blood surrounding his head and face.” Oxycodone and Alprazolam reportedly were found in his pockets.
White County Deputy Coroner Dustin Gillham examined the body and determined Brandon had been dead between 12 and 18 hours. Gillham reportedly said that Branscum’s statement “did not match the time of death” and that Brandon “had been deceased for an extended period of time before any form of emergency medical service was called for.”
A Searcy 43-year-old who reportedly fled from deputies Nov. 8 after threatening his former boss and “attempting to steal items from his former work site” has been charged with class D felony aggravated assault and class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine. No court date had been set Monday for Justin Lance Thomas.
Thomas reportedly failed to stop when Deputy Jordan Smith attempted to make contact with him in the area of Arkansas Highways 13 and 36 and passed several vehicles “at a high rate of speed before being boxed in by traffic and assisting deputies.”
The alleged victim reportedly told deputies that Thomas threatened “to kill him with a crowbar” after being fired. Thomas reportedly came up to the alleged victim’s vehicle with the crowbar and struck his window. The alleged victim reportedly “acted like he had a weapon” in order to get Thomas to stop.
When Thomas was taken to jail, a syringe containing suspected methamphetamine reportedly was found in his vehicle.
In another case, Randy A. Sherrill, 47, of Bradford has been charged with class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony fleeing in vehicle with substantial danger of causing death or serious injury; and class D felony tampering with physical evidence. No court date had been set for Sherill, also charged as a habitual offender.
CADTF Investigator Conlee Buselle reportedly attempted to stop Sherrill at the Exxon gas station on Race Avenue after Sherill was seen at a residence on CW Road “associated with the sale of illegal narcotics.” However, Sherill reported accelerated away at a high rate of speed. A White County deputy reportedly attempted to stop Sherrill’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, but Sherill reportedly struck the deputy’s vehicle and “continued to flee ... wearing in and out of traffic.”
Sherill’s vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Race Avenue and Benton Street, but he got out and “ran toward a white truck throwing items under the vehicle,” Investigator Paul Hofstad wrote. When confronted by officers, he tried to get back the items, which were two plastic bags containing approximately 74.6 grams of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.